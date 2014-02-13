Ongoing Team Lloyd Irvin Scandal - Part 6

Continue it from here.

Keep all discussions toward Irvin in this thread only.

Thanks
 
I'm not sure what spurred this reversal, but good on whoever made the decision. I still don't understand how it could be done and reversed so quickly.
 
We have an organization with a proven history of predatory practices, (sexually, psychologically, financially, etc.) and the only real safety we have is awareness.

This forum is trying to prevent that awareness.

Lloyd Irvin's past was brought up on another forum years ago, and even though the event was factual, it was still hidden by the site owners. There is a very real possibility that if the public has been aware of the kind of person Lloyd Irvin is, a woman wouldn't have been raped on New Years Eve 2012.

Out of all the discussions on this silly forum, this is probably the only one that has real potential to save lives.

I hope the people trying to censor it understand that.
 
anaconda said:
I'm not sure what spurred this reversal, but good on whoever made the decision. I still don't understand how it could be done and reversed so quickly.
Click to expand...

Well, that was the policy for the time being.

Either way, not a full reversal, just meeting them half way. The discussion will be kept in this thread only though. That's the agreement that the Admins and Site Owners came too.
 
Cash Bill 52 said:
Something is not right here. Not happy about this at all...
Click to expand...

Unfortunate, but I've done all I can at this point, meeting them half way. There's nothing else I can do.
 
Good Day for the good guys. First the IBJJF removes NS from the Houston open and Crave reinstates the Limp Irvin thread.
 
Cash Bill 52 said:
Something is not right here. Not happy about this at all...
Click to expand...

I'm actually quite pleased that they reversed the moratorium on discussing this scumbag. Hopefully this means previous threads in this chain (parts 1-5) will be restored so that they are internet searchable.

I can only hope the basic facts that A) Lloyd has no money to litigate the owners of this site in a case he would likely lose and even if he did the IRS would take it because he owes them big time, and B) it is morally reprehensible to help this scumbag cover his tracks via basic SEO rigging had something to do with the partial reversal of the initial decision the site owners made after being threatened with legal action.


I for one will do my part to sabotage his SEO tactics.


#LloydIrvinrape

#LloydIrvinrapist

#LloydIrvinrapecoverup

#WouldyoudoANYTHINGtobeaworldchampion?
 
Lethal said:
Well, that was the policy for the time being.

Either way, not a full reversal, just meeting them half way. The discussion will be kept in this thread only though. That's the agreement that the Admins and Site Owners came too.
Click to expand...

You da man.
 
Great work on reversing what would have been realistically permitting the threat, Lloyd Irvin, to persevere.
Knowledge is power - many people here worked hard to bring information on the saga to the forefront of news sources and public awareness.
 
Well, I guess I don't have to resign then. That's good news.
 
Turns out that in order to create a new image that Lloyd Irvin has legally changed his name to Doug Duggart.

His new tv commercial.
 
I'm really happy for this. The Sherdog threads have been fairly prominent in searches on the subject, is clearly the largest and most active discussion forum with threads on the subject, and contributes to keeping the relevant news articles as first hits on a google search by virtue of their linking.

This is important, as opposed to most other stuff on this site, and I'm glad they chose not to censor it.
 
