Ongoing Team Lloyd Irvin Scandal - Part 6

We have an organization with a proven history of predatory practices, (sexually, psychologically, financially, etc.) and the only real safety we have is awareness.
This forum is trying to prevent that awareness.
Lloyd Irvin's past was brought up on another forum years ago, and even though the event was factual, it was still hidden by the site owners. There is a very real possibility that if the public has been aware of the kind of person Lloyd Irvin is, a woman wouldn't have been raped on New Years Eve 2012.
Out of all the discussions on this silly forum, this is probably the only one that has real potential to save lives.
I hope the people trying to censor it understand that.