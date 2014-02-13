Cash Bill 52 said: Something is not right here. Not happy about this at all... Click to expand...

I'm actually quite pleased that they reversed the moratorium on discussing this scumbag. Hopefully this means previous threads in this chain (parts 1-5) will be restored so that they are internet searchable.I can only hope the basic facts that A) Lloyd has no money to litigate the owners of this site in a case he would likely lose and even if he did the IRS would take it because he owes them big time, and B) it is morally reprehensible to help this scumbag cover his tracks via basic SEO rigging had something to do with the partial reversal of the initial decision the site owners made after being threatened with legal action.I for one will do my part to sabotage his SEO tactics.#LloydIrvinrape#LloydIrvinrapist#LloydIrvinrapecoverup#WouldyoudoANYTHINGtobeaworldchampion?