Considering most of their events are thais fighting for 1.5K, they use Lumpinee stadium for free, and the article states they moved many jobs from Singapore to the Philippines and ThailandI believed him for an assortment of reasons when he said it (and that almost never happens) but maybe him saying ONE is finally turning a profit was just a lie to get ahead of this.
ONE should honestly just get out of the MMA game and stick to Muay Thai/kickboxing. It’s their bread and butter and they won’t have to shelve the MMA guys for so long.
Yeah you can be the premier kickboxing promotion for a lot less money than it costs to compete in MMA.
You will when they don't exist anymore.I don't give a shit how much money they burn, ONE puts out an excellent product.
I think the actual product they put out is only a small portion of the loses they show each year. Nothing they have done has been that costly or obscene in fighter pay that fans have ever seen or rumored over the years.Considering most of their events are thais fighting for 1.5K, they use Lumpinee stadium for free, and the article states they moved many jobs from Singapore to the Philippines and Thailand
they might actually finally be making a profit.
Their existence has never required a profitable business model.You will when they don't exist anymore.