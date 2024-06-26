TorontoTO said: Considering most of their events are thais fighting for 1.5K, they use Lumpinee stadium for free, and the article states they moved many jobs from Singapore to the Philippines and Thailand



I think the actual product they put out is only a small portion of the loses they show each year. Nothing they have done has been that costly or obscene in fighter pay that fans have ever seen or rumored over the years.I think it is the repayment structure to investors is the issue. I believe the investors in ONE are more or less loaning money to ONE in many cases, probably very few are actually getting corporate shares in ONE. We have no idea on what the terms of paying back are, but based on how their loses where basically doubling every year over years(10's of millions from year to year) seems to indicate these loans are almost like borrowing money under terms you'd see from a mafia loan shark. We surely aren't seeing it invested in the product in grand scale. I'm sure ONE's brass pocket a nice chunk yearly. Won't be the first time a guy like Charti propped up a company, took on a bunch of investments, the company fails 10 years later, people in charge make a hell of living over the run, and they move on to the next thing. As usual Charti did just recently say they be profitable by the end of the year, just like he has said every year.