OneFC Gave Askren a Lambo For Beating a Nobody. Meanwhile, UFC Giving Out 50% Off Reebok Coupons

Poor Askren the delivery and taxes on that is more then he made all year
 
that 50% reebok merchandise is pretty sweet....if you're making 2k/2k to show and to win...
That was my legitimate reaction
 
That's what happens when you have significantly less fighters, only a couple stars, and an easy bit of revenue from people without alternatives.

If the UFC put on shows with only stars, they could spoil them, too, especially if they saved money on things like quality broadcasts or promotions, like onefc.

This is dumb.
 
Nice to see him getting Paid for virtually beating nobody, just another bum beating other bums
 
I'm pretty sure that UFC keeps on giving Canor and other stars ton of cool shit though....

Comparing stars of the org to middle level who rarely fights isn't best comparison.
 
Well let's be honest...

50% discount is more than enough for these wmma fighters.
 
bubby said:
That's what happens when you have significantly less fighters, only a couple stars, and an easy bit of revenue from people without alternatives.

If the UFC put on shows with only stars, they could spoil them, too, especially if they saved money on things like quality broadcasts or promotions, like onefc.

This is dumb.
Sounds like WME got you hypnotized brah, probably wearing a Northcutt Fight Kit right now, aren't ya Bub?
 
Yeah...probably better for the UFC to keep people like Magana on the roster and put on tons of cards that are watered down.
 
Karelinator said:
I'm pretty sure that UFC keeps on giving Canor and other stars ton of cool shit though....

Comparing stars of the org to middle level who rarely fights isn't best comparison.
Lol I know man, the thread is just a bit of a joke to get the masses riled. #WMEBless
 
