ONE vs. UFC

Watching ONE 172 now....love the three 3-minute round system in that there's no feeling-out process as in many UFC matches. The fighters have to get right to it ASAP because every second counts. I know, it's two different sports - Muay Thai and MMA - but what adjustments in the MMA round system could make fights more exciting on average, in your opinion? Or is it OK the way it is?