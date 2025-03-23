  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

ONE vs. UFC

Leonard Haid

Leonard Haid

Minimalist Living the Illusory Dream
@red
Joined
Nov 17, 2016
Messages
9,578
Reaction score
5,811
Watching ONE 172 now....love the three 3-minute round system in that there's no feeling-out process as in many UFC matches. The fighters have to get right to it ASAP because every second counts. I know, it's two different sports - Muay Thai and MMA - but what adjustments in the MMA round system could make fights more exciting on average, in your opinion? Or is it OK the way it is?
 
ONE is amazing.

UFC could learn a lot from ONE.

They need to use ONE's card system.

A couple of fights would have been stopped within 2 rounds on UFC's card today due to fighters not fighting, which would have been good because they were garbage.
 
xhaydenx said:
ONE is amazing.

UFC could learn a lot from ONE.

They need to use ONE's card system.

A couple of fights would have been stopped within 2 rounds on UFC's card today due to fighters not fighting, which would have been good because they were garbage.
Click to expand...

What so instead of getting a 20% off Venum voucher they only get 10% off?
 
There has never been a point in any promotion in history where MMA fights have been anywhere near as exciting on average as those One FC style MT fights. Its just inherent to the types of fighting that they are. You cannot maintain that kind of pace in MMA, and you cant keep things as crisp either. It is what it is. K1 fights were typically more entertaining on average than 90s/00s UFC and Pride fights too.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
There has never been a point in any promotion in history where MMA fights have been anywhere near as exciting on average as those One FC style MT fights. Its just inherent to the types of fighting that they are. You cannot maintain that kind of pace in MMA, and you cant keep things as crisp either. It is what it is. K1 fights were typically more entertaining on average than 90s/00s UFC and Pride fights too.
Click to expand...
It's funny how the sherdog crowd who hate on people for liking exciting fighters like O Malley and Alex would also dickride One FCs muay thai which completely bastardizes the traditional style of stadium muay thai in order to make it more exciting. I mean hey I love it too but it's just kind of ironic don't you think?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,036
Messages
57,069,010
Members
175,526
Latest member
Thunderian

Share this page

Back
Top