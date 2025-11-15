One truth about Makachev that none of us like to admit

Rdude92

Rdude92

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 14, 2017
Messages
3,946
Reaction score
1,768
This is one of his last fights in his career.

He himself admitted that he's old now in his recent interview

Win or lose this will be one of the last time we see him perform in the octagon.

Do you really think he will stay & defend (if he win) WW belt against the likes of Shavkat?

If he wins , he'll just defend it once against Usman.
If he loses, Topuria is waiting.

And off the sunset he goes.

War Makachev
Islam-Makhachev-1-1-870x489.jpg
 
He can't make the weight so none of that matters anymore. If he feels amazing or this cut was easy, I am sure he keeps fighting. The ilia fight only happens if the little dude moves up.. Islam looked like he was going to die making 170 today, there is no 155 and Islam is bigger than Jack. (at least he was today on the scales)
 
He’s 34 and close to 30 bouts stemming his career back to 2010, thats 15yrs of combat not counting his judo and sambo ventures from when he was a child, by all accounts if we’re going to keep up with the standards that Sherdoggers has somehow passed as fact, then Islam Makhachev is out of his prime and this fight if he wins is similar to Randy Couture capturing Gold against Tim Sylvia, with the way people has been talking about how “big” Maddalena is compared to Makhachev.
 
Islam is essentially HW, how he managed to make lightweight is crazy. Dude must be good with nutrioun
 
Ladron4sherdog said:
He's out of his prime in a bigger weight class against a guy on an 18 fight win streak. It's a big ask, but he's confident he can make history.
Click to expand...
Who are more likely going to KO you Topuria in LW or JDM in WW? Sorry but Makhachev took easier challenge for him, but its completely normal for these dudes to take easier and smooth ways and not to risk anything because of their "legacy". - I personally think that its stupid as f, but it works for them perfectly, especially when people glaze them "up to the the moon."

BTW fact that they already advocating for Makhachev vs Usman absolutely cements this...

Also dont forget that Makhachev got to title shot by beating Bobby Green, at same time he talk sh*t to Pimblett - "He dont deserve title shot, etc.." and trying to secure title shot for co-member of same managment which ducked Gamrot. Like f hell, isn't this shit pathetic?
 
Last edited:
Tokoloko said:
Who are more likely going to KO you Topuria in LW or JDM in WW? Sorry but Makhachev took easier challenge for him, but its completely normal for these dudes to take easier and smooth ways and not to risk anything because of their "legacy". - I personally think that its stupid as f, but it works for them perfectly, especially when people glaze them "up to the the moon."

BTW fact that they already advocating for Makhachev vs Usman absolutely cements this...

Also dont forget that Makhachev got to title shot by beating Bobby Green, at same time he talk sh*t to Pimblett - "He dont deserve title shot, etc.." and trying to secure title shot for co-member of same managment which ducked Gamrot. Like f hell, isn't this shit pathetic?
Click to expand...
Nah Ilia derserves it after shamelessly ducking Evloev and running away from the division for an easier fight with Olivera. Islam imo is still a duck but JDM on a 18 fight streak of a higher division is a much tougher fight than Ilia fighting Olivera
 
I think you'll use 34 as an excuse to be fat and old.
 
Tokoloko said:
Who are more likely going to KO you Topuria in LW or JDM in WW? Sorry but Makhachev took easier challenge for him, but its completely normal for these dudes to take easier and smooth ways and not to risk anything because of their "legacy". - I personally think that its stupid as f, but it works for them perfectly, especially when people glaze them "up to the the moon."

BTW fact that they already advocating for Makhachev vs Usman absolutely cements this...

Also dont forget that Makhachev got to title shot by beating Bobby Green, at same time he talk sh*t to Pimblett - "He dont deserve title shot, etc.." and trying to secure title shot for co-member of same managment which ducked Gamrot. Like f hell, isn't this shit pathetic?
Click to expand...

A whole lot of stupid here. The bigger risk and bigger challenge is moving up 15 lbs. If he knocked out Top just as he did Volk, troglodytes like you would cry that only faced a FW.

You just sound dumb, mate.
 
Ladron4sherdog said:
A whole lot of stupid here. The bigger risk and bigger challenge is moving up 15 lbs. If he knocked out Top just as he did Volk, troglodytes like you would cry that only faced a FW.

You just sound dumb, mate.
Click to expand...
Yea, i might sound dumb to someone who is dumb, "mate". :D Look at his record and names he beaten. He absolutely dodged one punch KO power fighters after his lose. His best win is Poirier which was looooong, loong time after prime and never was really absolute best #1 of that division. So kudos to Ali and UFC promoters for making this illusion of "legendary" Makhachev...great work.
 
Tokoloko said:
Who are more likely going to KO you Topuria in LW or JDM in WW? Sorry but Makhachev took easier challenge for him, but its completely normal for these dudes to take easier and smooth ways and not to risk anything because of their "legacy". - I personally think that its stupid as f, but it works for them perfectly, especially when people glaze them "up to the the moon."

BTW fact that they already advocating for Makhachev vs Usman absolutely cements this...

Also dont forget that Makhachev got to title shot by beating Bobby Green, at same time he talk sh*t to Pimblett - "He dont deserve title shot, etc.." and trying to secure title shot for co-member of same managment which ducked Gamrot. Like f hell, isn't this shit pathetic?
Click to expand...
lol gimme a break

yeah he's moving up in weight what a coward lol

if he stayed at LW he'd be a coward for fighting 145ers all the time.

Just say you'll shit on everything he does regardless
 
Want to enjoy his career while we still have him. A complete and outstanding talent, watching him fight is peak MMA, he's also down to earth and funny.
Glad i joined the Islam bandwagon years ago
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rdude92
Usman not deserving of title but a great set-up for Islam to be triple champ
Replies
7
Views
248
humdizzle
H
fries in the bag
Makhachev wants to fight the #9 ranked Usman instead of Morales...
4 5 6
Replies
105
Views
2K
Angelassassin53
Angelassassin53

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,730
Messages
58,456,744
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top