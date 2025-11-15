One truth about Makachev that none of us like to admit

Rdude92
This is one of his last fights in his career.
He himself admitted that he's old now in his recent interview
Win or lose this will be one of the last time we see him perform in the octagon.
Do you really think he will stay & defend (if he win) WW belt against the likes of Shavkat?
If he wins , he'll just defend it once against Usman.
If he loses, Topuria is waiting.
And off the sunset he goes.
