One Song To Introduce A Band

Thai Domi

Silver Belt
Jan 20, 2013
14,737
4,625
Pick a band and chose one song to introduce them to someone that never heard them before.

It doesn't have to be your favorite song by the band. Pick a song that most accurately represents that band's style and performance.

For example, I pick AC/DC. My favorite song by them is 'Jailbreak.' But for the purpose of this thread I chose 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' because it has one of the band's most iconic riffs along with one of their most famous choruses and Bon's notorious storytelling.



Show mw what you got.
 
There are so many to choose from with The Smiths... I go for one with a catchy Johnny Marr riff, some rhythm changes and a Morrissey falsetto at the end.



A fair introduction for anyone younger who has missed out on them. This song is really showing their style.
 
These guys should be more known and this song is great. It mixes rock with a slight touch of electro but also a kind of edge and dirty sound. And the lyrics are really good :
 
This song reps the REM sound as well as any of their songs.

 
