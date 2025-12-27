One Song To Introduce A Band

Thai Domi
Pick a band and chose one song to introduce them to someone that never heard them before.
It doesn't have to be your favorite song by the band. Pick a song that most accurately represents that band's style and performance.
For example, I pick AC/DC. My favorite song by them is 'Jailbreak.' But for the purpose of this thread I chose 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' because it has one of the band's most iconic riffs along with one of their most famous choruses and Bon's notorious storytelling.
Show mw what you got.
