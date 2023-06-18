  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Television ONE PIECE Live-Action TV Series (Season 2 Special Look, post #186)

Update: June 17, 2023

First Teaser Trailer for Netflix's Live-Action Adaptation of ONE PIECE; Premieres Aug. 31st

Here’s a first look at the live action adaptation of the most popular manga in history, written by Eiichiro Oda. ONE PIECE sets sail on August 31st only on Netflix.

 
I’ll watch this for sure, but I don’t have high expectations. lol! Nami needs bigger boobs!

If there’s a Japanese dub with subtitles, I’ll most likely watch it that way.
 
If the source material is that significant, I am glad I'm not familiar with it.

Gonna be able to see this without constantly comparing it to the manga.
 
I watched some of the anime which is pretty good.

This looks kinda good and bad at the same time. The tone and everything seems right but it also seems to have cheap YouTube fan trailer quality to it.
 
Looks decent and has a goofy tone to it which I think goes well with luffy. Netflix is betting alot on this adaptation and the creator Oda was closely involved so it should be a good enough show.
Show actually has a decent budget at a rumored 150 million. Maybe the sets where expensive so they may have cut cost in other places.

Not sure how well this will translate in live-action but the trailer's music is great.

Coincidentally, I've been watching the anime series for the past 2 weeks. I'm now in episode 33.
It only gets better and better. Oda has a real talent for world building and foreshadowing things. The endless characters that connect and intersect with different motivations, the varied settings and the core overarching story that keeps building is fun to follow. Even insignificant details you forget end up becoming important later on.
 
Not sure how well this will translate in live-action but the trailer's music is great.

Coincidentally, I've been watching the anime series for the past 2 weeks. I'm now in episode 33.
Dang, 33 episodes in two weeks. Sounds like you'll be finished in no time...
 
If the source material is that significant, I am glad I'm not familiar with it.

Gonna be able to see this without constantly comparing it to the manga.
I was at one point going to start it, but it was just to overwhelming. Even there anime, which is still ongoing has over a thousand episodes.I will check this out for sure.
 
My initial reaction was that it looks kinda cheap. It has that enclosed framing in the way that it's shot which reminds me of a theater production. Too many Netflix shows have that problem, but alas. With that said, some of the shots were almost like reading a manga panel and the tone was great. CGI on the sea king looked awesome as well. OP is so wacky but it appears they may actually have made something that's fun and embodies the spirit of it. Made me want to watch OP again frankly.
Looks decent and has a goofy tone to it which I think goes well with luffy. Netflix is betting alot on this adaptation and the creator Oda was closely involved so it should be a good enough show.

Show actually has a decent budget at a rumored 150 million. Maybe the sets where expensive so they may have cut cost in other places.



It only gets better and better. Oda has a real talent for world building and foreshadowing things. The endless characters that connect and intersect with different motivations, the varied settings and the core overarching story that keeps building is fun to follow. Even insignificant details you forget end up becoming important later on.
I feel like the anime was one of the best up until after the timeskip. Then it just became too much and the episodes dragged ridiculously at some points as they didn't want to catch up. Had to stop watching around the fishman arc.

Heard the manga is quality throughout though.
 
Not sure how well this will translate in live-action but the trailer's music is great.

Coincidentally, I've been watching the anime series for the past 2 weeks. I'm now in episode 33.
Subbed or dubbed?

I see this on netflix but I dunno if I should give it a shot
 
I was at one point going to start it, but it was just to overwhelming. Even there anime, which is still ongoing has over a thousand episodes.I will check this out for sure.
I even gave up on the manga when it was still around 800+ chapters and I'm trying to power through. Stopped at around 600.

no-time-busy.gif


The story wasn't compelling enough for me to stick around.
 
Subbed or dubbed?

I see this on netflix but I dunno if I should give it a shot
I always watch anime in sub. Can't stand to hear the bad English voice acting in anime.

I can't recommend the series to you yet. It's a bit dragging so far because each story arc lasts 5-6 episodes but not much happens.
 
Dang, 33 episodes in two weeks. Sounds like you'll be finished in no time...
Yep 33 down 1030+ more episodes to go.

Main reason I never started the anime were already a few hundred episodes when I started reading the manga...that took me a while to get to current years ago.
 
Subbed or dubbed?

I see this on netflix but I dunno if I should give it a shot
Personally I like the One Piece dub. Similar to Dragon Ball and Full Metal Alchemist, it's one of the few dubs that are solid.
 
I always watch anime in sub. Can't stand to hear the bad English voice acting in anime.

I can't recommend the series to you yet. It's a bit dragging so far because each story arc lasts 5-6 episodes but not much happens.
I recommend watching a long series at 2x speed(subbed) if you just want to catch up to the arcs.
 
How come they didn't include this girl in the movie?

PBmaVnj.jpg
 
