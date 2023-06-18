Mesos said: Looks decent and has a goofy tone to it which I think goes well with luffy. Netflix is betting alot on this adaptation and the creator Oda was closely involved so it should be a good enough show.



Show actually has a decent budget at a rumored 150 million. Maybe the sets where expensive so they may have cut cost in other places.







It only gets better and better. Oda has a real talent for world building and foreshadowing things. The endless characters that connect and intersect with different motivations, the varied settings and the core overarching story that keeps building is fun to follow. Even insignificant details you forget end up becoming important later on.

My initial reaction was that it looks kinda cheap. It has that enclosed framing in the way that it's shot which reminds me of a theater production. Too many Netflix shows have that problem, but alas. With that said, some of the shots were almost like reading a manga panel and the tone was great. CGI on the sea king looked awesome as well. OP is so wacky but it appears they may actually have made something that's fun and embodies the spirit of it. Made me want to watch OP again frankly.I feel like the anime was one of the best up until after the timeskip. Then it just became too much and the episodes dragged ridiculously at some points as they didn't want to catch up. Had to stop watching around the fishman arc.Heard the manga is quality throughout though.