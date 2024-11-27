One of the most hilarious KOs I've ever seen

Blastbeat
This is from a promotion called Stellar Fights.
The fight starts around 4:45. Malcolm Schuyler KOs Scott Suiter in about 5 seconds with the most anime shit I've seen in a long time. Absolutely absurd.
how does this even work in a real fight? i cant stop laughing
