One of the most hilarious KOs I've ever seen

Blastbeat

Blastbeat

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jun 9, 2022
Messages
5,504
Reaction score
8,849
This is from a promotion called Stellar Fights.
The fight starts around 4:45. Malcolm Schuyler KOs Scott Suiter in about 5 seconds with the most anime shit I've seen in a long time. Absolutely absurd.





how does this even work in a real fight? i cant stop laughing <lol>
 
Judging by his celebration that guy was on some good shit.
 
