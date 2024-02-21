One of the grossest things you've experienced?

666
I was working on an oil rig here in Canada back in the day as a lease hand. Job description: you're basically a bitch who cleans the rig, picks up 'lunch' from camp in the work truck.
The rig never stops so you work 12 hour shifts alternating with the other person in your position.
When I would drive to camp to get said meal I'd always grab a soda can for the ride back. One night driving back I put the can down and after a minute go to take another drink.
I grab the wrong can. Turns out it was the last guys can with his tobacco chew spit in it. I took a big gulp and immediately pulled over and wretched.
Also my mother is off limits. Real stories.
