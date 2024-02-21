One of the grossest things you've experienced?

666

666

T-800
@Blue
Joined
Dec 25, 2023
Messages
849
Reaction score
1,268
I was working on an oil rig here in Canada back in the day as a lease hand. Job description: you're basically a bitch who cleans the rig, picks up 'lunch' from camp in the work truck.

The rig never stops so you work 12 hour shifts alternating with the other person in your position.

When I would drive to camp to get said meal I'd always grab a soda can for the ride back. One night driving back I put the can down and after a minute go to take another drink.

I grab the wrong can. Turns out it was the last guys can with his tobacco chew spit in it. I took a big gulp and immediately pulled over and wretched.

Also my mother is off limits. Real stories.
 
Dude that had been dead several weeks in the summer. Coroner had to pop him.
 
  • Eek
Reactions: 666
Contempt said:
Yo mama.
Click to expand...
You did not read final line. I'm a rubber ball and you're glue whatever you say bounces off me and sticks to you.

Kind of funny how yo mama can do both.
 
666 said:
You did not read final line. I'm a rubber ball and you're glue whatever you say bounces off me and sticks to you.

Kind of funny how yo mama can do both.
Click to expand...
LOL... caught me, just read the title and responded.

/shrugs
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,068
Messages
55,119,434
Members
174,622
Latest member
DrederickH8m

Share this page

Back
Top