One of the dumbest takes I've seen from Joe Rogan. That being able to read each other's minds will lead to less conflict

GolovKing
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 23, 2020
- Messages
- 5,463
- Reaction score
- 7,888
This guy's acts as if he himself as well as every other person has nothing to hide. It doesn't even have to be fucked up stuff either, even just little things or thoughts that you would never want to say out loud. Like that your significant other is letting themself go and you think their friend or sibling is hotter. Or even like hoping that friend or family member does notice you because you are tired of talking to them and think they are kind of annoying or dumb.