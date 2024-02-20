One of the dumbest takes I've seen from Joe Rogan. That being able to read each other's minds will lead to less conflict

This guy's acts as if he himself as well as every other person has nothing to hide. It doesn't even have to be fucked up stuff either, even just little things or thoughts that you would never want to say out loud. Like that your significant other is letting themself go and you think their friend or sibling is hotter. Or even like hoping that friend or family member does notice you because you are tired of talking to them and think they are kind of annoying or dumb.
 
Oh and doesn't Joe have a black stepdaughter? Imagine her reading his mind and seeing all the times he says the n word and other racist shit that comes to his mind
 
Yeah it would be chaos in the beginning, bit after a while, don't you think humanity would adjust?

Like your girl would stop getting mad every time you thought another chick was hot, because every guy would think the same thing and she'd see that so she'd be forced to accept it.
 
Just heard him say this on his podcast and was thinking same shit. Talk about schizophrenia if that happened . Man would be nuts . Plus the idiot doesn’t take in to account hacking of people brains, implanting thoughts , images etc. He’s been smoking too much weed with Elon.
 
My wife got pissed at me a few weeks ago cause I looked at some gal in yoga pants with a phat ass. I can only imagine the trouble I'd be in if she was reading my mind in that moment too.
Oh she knew,
That’s why she didn’t talk to you.

Work in your side eye…
 
everyone would be in jail or have some kind criminal record because of all the gender assuming that would happen, hahaha
 
She’s pretty hot. She’d be shocked at number of times he thought “ I’d hit that .”
And probably fantasizing about getting her pregnant and breeding a world class athlete along with his exceptional knowledge of martial arts and health and fitness or some shit like that
 
I'm sick of him using the term "wild"

Used to be annoying, now it just pisses me off
 
Oh she knew,
That’s why she didn’t talk to you.

Work in your side eye…
Yeah she knew, just not the extent. Normally I would have been more discreet but we were in line at the store so not many options other than looking at the candy/chips haha.
 
in the Three Body Problem, the aliens have all their thoughts visible all the time in like a cloud above their heads. lying to each other is impossible. they find humans, who can hide their real thoughts, to be terrifying.
 
Hey, look at that midget!

Wow, a midget!

I didnt realize he was that short!

Holy moley, that is one tiny little man!

Ahhhhhh, totes adorbz!

That is one stumpy lil fucker right there

5'3 on a good day
Apparently you can already read my mind.
 
Yeah it would be chaos in the beginning, bit after a while, don't you think humanity would adjust?

Like your girl would stop getting mad every time you thought another chick was hot, because every guy would think the same thing and she'd see that so she'd be forced to accept it.
Lol no. Have you never met any women before?

I'm almost 40 and fairly well traveled, and I'm married to a foreigner and dated a bunch of American women before that, and I can tell you that "every other guy does the same thing" doesn't work on any women anywhere in the world.
 
