One of the best US college woman distance runners ever is unusual - she just set the indoor NCAA 5000 meter record

Parker Vably just ran 14:52 for the 5000 at the NCAA Indoor Championships to set the NCAA record. It is very unusual to set records at NCAA Championship meets.She won the NCAA Cross Country Championships this year.She doesn't run much. She does a lot of cross training and only runs 2 or 3 times a week - quick less than a minute interview of herShe is very cute imo.She doesn't drink water. She almost only drinks kombucha.She is the first female track and field athlete NIke signed for NIL.