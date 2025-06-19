Opinion One LOOOOONNGGG day….

Hit-N-Run

Hit-N-Run

I remember Trump saying he would stop the Ukraine and Gaza wars on his first day in office. Don’t you Trump supporters remember that? He said it over and over again.

Now the US will be bombing Iran and getting into another conflict. I really could have sworn Trump said he would not get the US involved in any conflicts.

Wow…. This day just never seems to end and is getting worse!
 
Yeah its been pretty disappointing, but I'll be able to wipe my tears with the money I save by switching to Trump Mobile
 
