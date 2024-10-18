ONE lays off employees but also secured 50m in funding from Qatar

MMA promoter ONE Championship makes ‘few dozen’ job cuts in bid for profitability Lay-off plan comes soon after reports Group One Holdings, which backs the mixed martial arts brand, had raised at least US$50m from investors.





ONE, which has offices in several Asian cities plus Los Angeles, New York, London and Milan, has 201-500 employees, according to its LinkedIn profile.



“On Wednesday, ONE Championship made the difficult decision to lay off a few dozen employees as part of its overall strategic plan to bring the company to profitability in the coming months,” a spokesperson said.





“This decision was not made lightly and reflects our ongoing commitment to streamlining operations and focusing on long-term sustainability and growth.”



Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings is among its institutional investors.



ONE chief executive Chatri Sityodtong said in an email to staff that the job cuts were made despite the company being “on the verge of profitability through a combination of record revenues and cost efficiencies”, the Straits Times newspaper reported.



Chatri in the email said the “external global macroeconomic environment remains both challenging and uncertain” and “capital markets continue to demand immediate profitability and profit maximisation”.



On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Group One Holdings, the company behind One Championship, had raised at least US$50 million from investors including the Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.



The funding round gives Group One a valuation of at least US$1.35 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Singapore-based mixed martial arts promotion ONE Championship said on Thursday it has laid off “a few dozen employees” as part of plans to make the company profitable. ONE, which has offices in several Asian cities plus Los Angeles, New York, London and Milan, has 201-500 employees, according to its LinkedIn profile.“On Wednesday, ONE Championship made the difficult decision to lay off a few dozen employees as part of its overall strategic plan to bring the company to profitability in the coming months,” a spokesperson said.“This decision was not made lightly and reflects our ongoing commitment to streamlining operations and focusing on long-term sustainability and growth.”Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings is among its institutional investors.ONE chief executive Chatri Sityodtong said in an email to staff that the job cuts were made despite the company being “on the verge of profitability through a combination of record revenues and cost efficiencies”, the Straits Times newspaper reported.Chatri in the email said the “external global macroeconomic environment remains both challenging and uncertain” and “capital markets continue to demand immediate profitability and profit maximisation”.On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Group One Holdings, the company behind One Championship, had raised at least US$50 million from investors including the Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.The funding round gives Group One a valuation of at least US$1.35 billion, people familiar with the matter said.



Chatri refused to answer questions on the cash injection when contacted by the Post. Click to expand...

ONE seems to be having financial issues. They should just focus on muay thai and kickboxing as their MMA divisions only have a handful of fighters. Like I wouldn't be surprised if their entire organization is less than 50 MMA fighters. There is no other company promoting kickboxing like they are and I feel its a clear business path for them. UFC has like 89% of the market, PFL 10% and everyone else is fighting over that 1%.