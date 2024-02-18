One judge gave Whitaker round 1

And here's Whitaker going back to his corner


And heres judge Mike Bell figures that's the round 1 winner right there


Fuck ufc judging has, and always will be, a joke
 
I did too, Whitaker had recovered from that kick within seconds, yes - before the bell. it did not do enough to negate what Whitaker had done for the rest of that round.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
I did too, Whitaker had recovered from that kick within seconds, yes - before the bell. it did not do enough to negate what Whitaker had done for the rest of that round.
It was easily enough to steal the round.
Easily
Whitaker was damn near out


So the question is....
You a Costa hater?
Or a Whitaker lover?
 
Whitaker WAS winning the round, until that beatiful kick, and , most likely, saved by the belt.
 
filthynumber1 said:
It was easily enough to steal the round.
Easily
Whitaker was damn near out


So the question is....
You a Costa hater?
Or a Whitaker lover?
What a complete load of bullshit, he was standing strong, returning combinations and walked to his corner without a single wobble.


Check my post history - I'm neither. How about you?
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
I did too, Whitaker had recovered from that kick within seconds, yes - before the bell. it did not do enough to negate what Whitaker had done for the rest of that round.
congratz, you would be one of those judges everyone always bitches about
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
What a complete load of bullshit, he was standing strong, returning combinations and walked to his corner without a single wobble.


Check my post history - I'm neither. How about you?
Whitaker won rounds 2 and 3 so he wins the fight regardless
I'm just saying there's no way he should have won round 1
I happen to think Costa is a giant D bag and Whitaker is a absolute gem of a person. He still lost round 1
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
I did too, Whitaker had recovered from that kick within seconds, yes - before the bell. it did not do enough to negate what Whitaker had done for the rest of that round.
Lmao. Are there openings for MMA judges in the CSAC? You qualify in spades.
 
filthynumber1 said:
Whitaker won rounds 2 and 3 so he wins the fight regardless
I'm just saying there's no way he should have won round 1
I happen to think Costa is a giant D bag and Whitaker is a absolute gem of a person. He still lost round 1
Whether he lost or won it is interpretable.

Whether he was wobbling back to his corner is not.
 
ulysse said:
I was rooting for Whitaker, but man, how can you give him the first round?
Had he not recovered and been throwing back strong combinations I would not have. Fact was he recovered and looked strong, and had been better the entire round.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
I did too, Whitaker had recovered from that kick within seconds, yes - before the bell. it did not do enough to negate what Whitaker had done for the rest of that round.
That's the thing, some think (like me) the headkick won the round for Costa, some won't see it that way. This is why scoring is so hard and sometimes all over the place
 
ulysse said:
I was rooting for Whitaker, but man, how can you give him the first round?
You don't.
Two out of three judges got it right
But there's always that one friggin judge that just can't seem to get it right
 
Close round. I give it to Whittaker. Costa winning for 10 seconds doesn't beat Whittaker winning for 4 minutes.
 
