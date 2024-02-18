One judge gave Whitaker round 1

filthynumber1
It was easily enough to steal the round.I did too, Whitaker had recovered from that kick within seconds, yes - before the bell. it did not do enough to negate what Whitaker had done for the rest of that round.
What a complete load of bullshit, he was standing strong, returning combinations and walked to his corner without a single wobble.It was easily enough to steal the round.
Easily
Whitaker was damn near out
So the question is....
You a Costa hater?
Or a Whitaker lover?
Whitaker won rounds 2 and 3 so he wins the fight regardlessWhat a complete load of bullshit, he was standing strong, returning combinations and walked to his corner without a single wobble.
Check my post history - I'm neither. How about you?
You mad bro?Took me one second to find a vid that shows you and your OP are are full of shit:
Whitaker won rounds 2 and 3 so he wins the fight regardless
I'm just saying there's no way he should have won round 1
I happen to think Costa is a giant D bag and Whitaker is a absolute gem of a person. He still lost round 1
I was rooting for Whitaker, but man, how can you give him the first round?So the question is....
You mad bro?
Had he not recovered and been throwing back strong combinations I would not have. Fact was he recovered and looked strong, and had been better the entire round.I was rooting for Whitaker, but man, how can you give him the first round?
You don't.I was rooting for Whitaker, but man, how can you give him the first round?
It's not debunked
I'm not the one who got mad enough to make a thread about this lol.
You mad it was debunked so easily?