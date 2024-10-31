One holiday must go

Simple Southerner

Simple Southerner

Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
@Gold
Joined
May 12, 2018
Messages
17,143
Reaction score
22,405
Screenshot_20240817-102946~3.png

Ha I could do without tomorrow and Halloween
 
Get rid of Thanksgiving. Nobody likes the food. Notice whole turkey sales the rest of the year? Abysmal.

Not only that, but it's too close to Christmas.

The only thing I like about it is that spirit of thankfulness, which maybe we can move that to another holiday like secretary's day.
 
NYE/New Year's Day

I love the Halloween parties, love drinking with my family on Thanksgiving, and love the Christmas Open House that we do.

LOL @ y'alls' dry turkey. Step yo food game up, homies. We brine and baste wit ours.
 
I hate Halloween stupid people in their stupid costumes annoying ass kids knocking at your door my dogs barking non stop all the neighborhood dogs barking all night crime thru the roof etc yeah fuck Halloween such a worthless holiday
 
TadDunbar said:
Can I pick MLK day instead?
Click to expand...
My mother once voiced the same. She's blue state liberal but feels like the sentiment behind creating MLK Day wasn't sincere and that it wasn't done out of genuine appreciation but to "ease tensions."
 
New Year's just barely loses here. Never liked Halloween much but too many good movies. New Year's is just arbitrary and useless.
 
sleepwalk said:
Honey brine that bird. Was never a fan but brining and/or smoking makes all the difference.
Click to expand...

I just think Thanksgiving food is so bland. All the sides too. Mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Great I just got that last week at Boston Market.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,073
Messages
56,428,797
Members
175,217
Latest member
MarisaMcNa

Share this page

Back
Top