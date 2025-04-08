One-hit wonder champions in MMA

Who are some one-hit woMnder champions in MMA/UFC? We all know guys like Sokoudjou, Houston Alexander, Seth Petruzelli, etc. But those guys never won major titles in MMA. Who are some fighters that got a title and didn't move forward to do much else afterwards?



Matt Serra - The prime example of a one-hit wonder in MMA. Beat GSP for the Welterweight title, coached TUF, lost the title, and that was kinda it.



Raquel Pennington - Only won the title because Amanda Nunes retired. Had the usual "Rocky Pennington" point fight performance in losing the title. I completely forgot she was champion at one point.



Nicco Montano - Probably the worst UFC champion of all time. Vacated immediately after winning TUF by missing weight for title fight against Valentina.



Brandon Halsey (Bellator) - Got a shocking 20 second submission against Alexander Shlemenko and was touted as the next big thing in Bellator. Lost his title due to weight cut issues and was out of Bellator less than two years later after losing two fights in a row. Got beat up by Jiri Prochazka in RIZIN.



Bobby Southworth (Strikeforce) - Won the Strikeforce LHW title and lost it to Babalu after getting a cut. Wasn't even brought back to Strikeforce afterwards. Known for being an asshole on the first season of TUF.



Tarec Saffiedine (Strikeforce) - Looked like a top 10 performer against a juiced-up Nate Marquardt in Strikeforce's last event and became their last WW champion. Couldn't have had a better headstart into his UFC career. Injuries happend and he ended up with an overall mediocre UFC career.



Steve Cantwell (WEC) - The last WEC LHW champion and had a pretty good path going into the UFC. Broke a dude's arm in his UFC debut and did nothing else of note in the UFC. Became a bit of a meme as he went on a five fight losing streak. In those days, a 5 fight losing streak was astronomically bad for a UFC roster fighter.



Marcos Galvao (Bellator) - Was a huge underdog against Joe Warren and subbed him handily for the Bellator BW title. Had a very unremarkable career afterwards and washed out of Bellator and PFL. Was a pretty mediocre Bellator guy even before winning their title.