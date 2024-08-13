One gotta go

Simple Southerner
Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
@Gold
- Joined
- May 12, 2018
- Messages
- 16,743
- Reaction score
- 21,389
But your supposed to be a simple southerner?
I guess country is more your alley thenRap music. I just cant relate to the struggle most of the artists talk about in their songs.
Lmao I'm a hood Southerner not a country 1But your supposed to be a simple southerner?
Wat gives
U should listen to kinky friedman
I knew that it would be tough
But country sherbro has got to go
My name is Sue
How do yo do ?
Now you gotta die