​

This weekend, ONE Friday Fights 74 broadcasts live in Asia primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and the show features 12 exciting bouts across Muay Thai and MMA. And, as always, someone could earn a US$100,000 contract with the world’s largest martial arts organization.In the main event, Road to ONE: Thailand Champion Yodphupa Petkiatpet collides with Iran’s Parham Gheirati in a bantamweight Muay Thai thriller. Yodphupa is a dangerous 20-year-old stud who is on the hunt for his 66th career victory, but Gheirati is looking for his fifth straight win at ONE Friday Fights and hopes to capture it in highlight-reel fashion.Also, Thailand’s Chatpichit Sor Sor Toipadriew brings his fan-friendly style back to ONE, Russian finishing machine Kirill Khomutov makes his highly anticipated return, and Yamin PK Saenchai – the teammate of two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai – brings his destructive power back to Lumpinee Stadium.Plus, Lee Seung Chul makes his promotional debut. The South Korean, who knocked out former ONE World Title challenger Rene Catalan in 72 seconds, intends to build upon his seven-bout winning streak and make an instant impact on the global fan base.145: Yodphupa Petkiatpet vs. Parham Gheirati128: Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn vs. Patakake Sinbimuaythai112: Chatpichit Sor Sor Toipadriew vs. Khunsuk Sor Dechapan125: Kaoklai Chor Hapayak vs. Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang136: Donking Yotharakmuaythai vs. Panpet Sor Naruemon112: Nuengthoranee Guaybangkorlaem vs. Sainatee PK Saenchai145: Kirill Khomutov vs. Ferzan Cicek137: Yamin PK Saenchai vs. Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov122: Singsangpa Lookboonmee vs. Hiroyuki126: Saenchai Nayokwittungsong vs. Banna Hayashi135: Dzhokhar Eskiev vs. Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu125: Lee Seung Chul vs. Moises Lois Ilogon