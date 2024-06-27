  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

PBP ONE Friday Fights 68 'Prajanchai vs. Di Bella', 6/28 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT) PBP Discussion Thread

Gio

Gio

Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jul 22, 2011
Messages
32,998
Reaction score
96,343


Wip0THF.jpeg


The world’s largest martial arts organization is returning to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with another massive Asia primetime event – and this one promises to deliver fireworks from top to bottom.

ONE Friday Fights 68 will go down on June 28 at the iconic arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and features 24 elite athletes competing in Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing. Some of those will vie for a ONE World Title, others are hoping to crack their division’s top-five rankings, and a group of rising stars are hoping to land a coveted six-figure contract with ONE Championship.

In the main event, ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai aims for two-sport gold as he faces former kickboxing kingpin Jonathan Di Bella for the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.

Also on the stacked card, ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek straps on the 4-ounce gloves to face rising star Kongthoranee under Muay Thai rules, former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champions Petchtanong and Alaverdi Ramazanov square off, and legendary Thai striker Pakorn debuts opposite French icon Rafi Bohic in a battle between decorated Muay Thai World Champions.

THE LINEUP

Main Card (iPPV) 10:00 AM ET/7:00AM PT
125 Vacant Title: Prajanchai PK Saenchai vs. Jonathan Di Bella (KB)
135: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Kongthoranee Sor Sommai (MT)
145: Suablack Tor Pran49 vs. Kiamran Nabati (MT)
145: Petchtanong Petchfergus vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov (KB)
155: Shadow Singha Mawynn vs. Jimmy Vienot (MT)
145: Pakorn PK Saenchai vs. Rafi Bohic (MT)
145: Sibmuen vs. Tyson Harrison (MT)

Preliminary Card (YouTube) 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT
140: Yodlekpet Or Atchariya vs. Komawut FA Group (MT)
132: Pompet PK Saenchai vs. Suriyanlek Por Yenying (MT)
132: Lan Shanteng vs. Kaito Sakaguchi (KB)
125: Sanlang Gexi vs. Kohei Wakabayashi (MMA)
143: Yuto Ueno vs. Ryota Hashimoto (MT)

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch ONE Friday Fights 68

The fate of the ONE Championship strawweight kickboxing title will be decided when Prajanchai PK Saenchai dukes it out with Jonathan Di Bella this Friday in Thailand.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Odds:
3361.png


Sportsbook: https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/mma-one-fc-68-6-28-24.25659/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gio
PBP ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II, 4/5, 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT PBP Discussion Thread
8 9 10
Replies
183
Views
6K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Gio
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 59 'Yamin vs. Ouraghi', 4/19 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Gio
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 65 'Jaosuayai vs. Puengluang', 5/31 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)
2 3
Replies
56
Views
886
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Gio
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 66 'Kongchai vs. Hamidi', 6/7 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)
2 3
Replies
49
Views
808
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Gio
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 55 'Avatar vs. Nabati', 3/15 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
4K
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,474
Messages
55,761,196
Members
174,922
Latest member
robyn.zarrien

Share this page

Back
Top