The world’s largest martial arts organization is returning to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with another massive Asia primetime event – and this one promises to deliver fireworks from top to bottom.ONE Friday Fights 68 will go down on June 28 at the iconic arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and features 24 elite athletes competing in Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing. Some of those will vie for a ONE World Title, others are hoping to crack their division’s top-five rankings, and a group of rising stars are hoping to land a coveted six-figure contract with ONE Championship.In the main event, ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai aims for two-sport gold as he faces former kickboxing kingpin Jonathan Di Bella for the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.Also on the stacked card, ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek straps on the 4-ounce gloves to face rising star Kongthoranee under Muay Thai rules, former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champions Petchtanong and Alaverdi Ramazanov square off, and legendary Thai striker Pakorn debuts opposite French icon Rafi Bohic in a battle between decorated Muay Thai World Champions.