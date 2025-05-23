PBP ONE Friday Fights 109: May 23, 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT, PBP Discussion

Former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza will make his highly-anticipated ONE Championship debut today, against undefeated Russian prospect Elbrus Osmanov — aswell as former RISE champion and GLORY title-challenger Kaito Ono, who will take on Mohammad Siasarani, who holds wins over Sitthichai and Boutasaa.

1748003753171.jpeg



Kaito underperformed, looked like he showed up for a sparring session. Good job by Siasarani.

Yoza had a very nice debut though. He looked great.
 
In my opinion, K-1 is juicing. But ONE also treats its fighters "preferentially" in this regard.

You can't make world rankings starting from a regional promotion like K-1. You start with the best from Glory, maybe a few from One (which doesn't really feature kickboxing). So the spots left by Glory, which should be few, should contain fighters from Asia. Around 10th place. But maybe the calculation system is bad. Because external matches for top fighters don't have as high stakes as in Glory.

Even One has a pretty overrated product. Not very international like Glory. Top international I mean... Thais are fearless people/legit, but they've been a bit exposed lately!
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Good job by Siasarani.

Yoza had a very nice debut though. He looked great.
Yoza against a bum. They are trying to make money with him. That's why. Let's see him with someone better, if he proves to be the new Masato.

Siasarani recently lost in 5 rounds, under kickboxing rules, to Challouki. Jesus! That's a poor performance.

I'm disappointed with Kaito, I thought he was the best Japanese. But it's true that many have questioned his matches with average opponents lately and the fact that he only fights in Japan. And no pants for him.
 
Without a doubt, Masato is the standard in Japan.

And I will be very disappointed if anti-doping is not instituted in kickboxing like in the UFC. At all promotions. And the testing should be done by national anti-doping agencies, according to WADA suspensions.

If not, it's a joke and preferential... I just want equal opportunities because I feel like something is wrong with the results!

Nice fight!
 
The ONE weigh in is also a problem... Things should change at least in the region! Many things are not right.

Maurits, at least Siasarani is just 23 (in some days)
 
Kaito needs to wake up. He is losing fights on output.

Great fight from Yoza. What a buzzsaw
 
