Opinion One Free Shot. Who Do You Punch In The Face?

Felt like it was time to update this, even though it's been done a couple of times before.

Da Rules:
- You can punch anyone alive in the face one time, as hard as you can.
- It can't kill them, and they'll have a relatively short recovery time.
- You will receive no punishment of any kind and, after it's done, everyone would just act like it never happened. But you'd still get the satisfaction of it all.

So... who are you hitting?
 
I gotta ask why is this in the WR?

I dont feel like punching people in the face is political.
I could be wrong though
 
lsa said:
I gotta ask why is this in the WR?

I dont feel like punching people in the face is political.
I could be wrong though
Click to expand...
If it gets enough replies, there's likely going to be some sociopolitical/racial overtones.
 
inb4 OT

Also, whats the point if everyone acts like it never happened.
 
