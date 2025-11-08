  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

PBP ONE Fight Night 37: Roman Kryklia vs Samet Agdeve, Nov. 7, 9PM ET (PRIME)

Who wins?

Roman Kryklia will defend his ONE Kickboxing Heavyweight Championship against 21-year-old undefeated SENSHI Heavyweight Grand Prix Champion Samet Agdeve (17-0).

The co-main event will feature Nico Carrillo vs Luke Lessei:




Full Fightcard:




Weigh-ins:









That's the problem when you keep feeding top guys unknown fighters. They start to expect easy fights when they have a massive target on their back.

Good fight, Agdeve deserves more big fights regardless of the result of the probable rematch.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Massive upset:

Click to expand...

Damn, I was far from a doubter of "The King"© (very young & undefeated so far at 19-0 with some impressive names on his résumé) but with my man Roman Kryklya (that I've seen compete in a smallish event in France like 12 years ago, but you never forget) facing him for the new uber-official HW title of all the times on the line, I was thinking that Agdeve wasn't quite ready for him yet.

Very impressive.
 
great work by Serdar, looking forward to see him again
 
