Ara tech
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2024
- Messages
- 99
- Reaction score
- 111
One of the biggest fight of 2025 yet to be annouced :
Tang Kai who is clearly a generational talent is fighting Akbar Abdullaev who is another generational talent (undefeated and with a 100% finish rate)
Sanzhar Zakirov (21 years old) who is another prospect is getting tested against a japanese veteran. The rest of the card is decent.
Tang Kai (19-2) vs Akbar Abdullaev (11-0)
Sanzhar Zakirov (12-0) vs Tatsumitsu Wada (25-12)
