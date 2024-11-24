News ONE Fight Night 27: Tang Kai (19-2) vs Akbar Abdullaev (11-0)

One of the biggest fight of 2025 yet to be annouced :
Tang Kai who is clearly a generational talent is fighting Akbar Abdullaev who is another generational talent (undefeated and with a 100% finish rate)
Sanzhar Zakirov (21 years old) who is another prospect is getting tested against a japanese veteran. The rest of the card is decent.

Tang Kai (19-2) vs Akbar Abdullaev (11-0)
Sanzhar Zakirov (12-0) vs Tatsumitsu Wada (25-12)

Capture d'écran 2024-11-24 123544.pngCapture d'écran 2024-11-24 123551.png
 
