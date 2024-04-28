THE LINEUP

*126.5 MT:

* - Sundell missed weight and was stripped of the title, Diachkova can choose to fight at 126.5 and she's only eligible to win the belt

THE RUNDOWN

In the headline attraction, teenage superstar Smilla Sundell faces red-hot Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova! And in the co-main event, Kyrgyz powerhouse Akbar Abdullaev and Turkish destroyer Halil Amir put their undefeated records on the line in a crucial featherweight MMA showdown!Plus, former ONE World Title challengers Sinsamut and Dmitry Menshikov go head-to-head, former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Hiroki Akimoto returns against Chinese sensation Wei Rui, and Reece McLaren faces Hu Yong in a matchup of top-five flyweight MMA contenders! ONE Fight Night 22 | Fri May 3 at 8PM ET/5PM PT