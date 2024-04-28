PBP ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova, 5/3, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT (Amazon Prime) *** Sherdog Discussion ***

GRTBeQl.jpeg


In the headline attraction, teenage superstar Smilla Sundell faces red-hot Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova! And in the co-main event, Kyrgyz powerhouse Akbar Abdullaev and Turkish destroyer Halil Amir put their undefeated records on the line in a crucial featherweight MMA showdown!

Plus, former ONE World Title challengers Sinsamut and Dmitry Menshikov go head-to-head, former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Hiroki Akimoto returns against Chinese sensation Wei Rui, and Reece McLaren faces Hu Yong in a matchup of top-five flyweight MMA contenders! ONE Fight Night 22 | Fri May 3 at 8PM ET/5PM PT


THE LINEUP

*126.5 MT: Smilla Sundell vs. Natalya Diachkova
155: Akbar Abdullaev (10-0-0) vs. Halil Amir (10-0-0)
170 MT: Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Dmitry Menshikov
170: Maurice Abévi (7-1-0) vs. Lipeng Zhang (34-12-2)
145 KB: Hiroki Akimoto vs. Rui Wei
135: Reece McLaren (16-9-0) vs. Yong Hu (12-4-0)
170 KB: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Bogdan Shumarov
115: Chihiro Sawada (7-0-1) vs. Noelle Grandjean (5-1-0)
125 MT: Thongpoon Petchportoror vs. Zakaria El Jamari
132 SG: Nanami Ichikawa vs. Bianca Basilio
135 MT: Sean Climaco vs. Josue Cruz

* - Sundell missed weight and was stripped of the title, Diachkova can choose to fight at 126.5 and she's only eligible to win the belt

THE RUNDOWN
Preview
By The Numbers: Smilla Sundell vs. Natalia Diachkova
5 Things You Might Not Know About Halil Amir
5 Defining Moments: Reece McLaren


Odds:
3286.png


Sportsbook: TBA



fc9RiCD.png
iRCsb4C.gif
 
Thanks for posting, saw the preview for this during last Friday's event...

Should be a good one...i wish they posted the MT records on these screens though like they do for MMA would be cool to see..
.
Should be some good scraps
 
Nice having a One Fight Night this Friday - always fun to watch with the different styles featured :)
 
That is a pretty well proportioned international card. Not bad
 


This sucks.

Take it with a grain of salt, but one version I read is that the issue is that she’s had a growth spurt in the past few months and she’s simply too big to make that weight now.

That she’s 5'11" (180cm) tall now, where she was 5'8" (173cm) the last time she fought in the same weight class.
 
  • Sad
Reactions: Gio
