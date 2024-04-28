In the headline attraction, teenage superstar Smilla Sundell faces red-hot Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova! And in the co-main event, Kyrgyz powerhouse Akbar Abdullaev and Turkish destroyer Halil Amir put their undefeated records on the line in a crucial featherweight MMA showdown!
Plus, former ONE World Title challengers Sinsamut and Dmitry Menshikov go head-to-head, former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Hiroki Akimoto returns against Chinese sensation Wei Rui, and Reece McLaren faces Hu Yong in a matchup of top-five flyweight MMA contenders! ONE Fight Night 22 | Fri May 3 at 8PM ET/5PM PT
THE LINEUP
*126.5 MT: Smilla Sundell vs. Natalya Diachkova
155: Akbar Abdullaev (10-0-0) vs. Halil Amir (10-0-0)
170 MT: Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Dmitry Menshikov
170: Maurice Abévi (7-1-0) vs. Lipeng Zhang (34-12-2)
145 KB: Hiroki Akimoto vs. Rui Wei
135: Reece McLaren (16-9-0) vs. Yong Hu (12-4-0)
170 KB: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Bogdan Shumarov
115: Chihiro Sawada (7-0-1) vs. Noelle Grandjean (5-1-0)
125 MT: Thongpoon Petchportoror vs. Zakaria El Jamari
132 SG: Nanami Ichikawa vs. Bianca Basilio
135 MT: Sean Climaco vs. Josue Cruz
* - Sundell missed weight and was stripped of the title, Diachkova can choose to fight at 126.5 and she's only eligible to win the belt
THE RUNDOWN
• Preview
• By The Numbers: Smilla Sundell vs. Natalia Diachkova
• 5 Things You Might Not Know About Halil Amir
• 5 Defining Moments: Reece McLaren
Odds:
Sportsbook: TBA
Last edited by a moderator: