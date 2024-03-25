Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Faceoffs

Gear up for a thrilling night of martial arts action in U.S. primetime as ONE Championship returns to Bangkok, Thailand, with ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on April 5th!In the main event two-sport king Regian Eersel defends his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title against undefeated French phenom Alexis Nicolas! In the co-main event, ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo makes his first defense against Australian rising star Izaak Michell.Plus, Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo faces Brazilian sensation Francisco Lo, Canadian heavyweight behemoth Ben Tynan takes on Australian titan Duke Didier in MMA, and British star Jacob Smith squares off with Canadian-Bosnian ace Denis Puric in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown! They are joined on the card by Japanese MMA veteran Hiroyuki Tetsuka, striking star Taiki Naito, and more!