payton
@Brown
Jul 18, 2024
- 2,914
- 6,823
What to Know
- Powassan virus is transmitted to people through an infected blacklegged (deer) tick.
- Initial symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, and generalized weakness. The disease can progress to encephalitis, meningoencephalitis, or aseptic meningitis.
- There is no specific treatment for POWV disease.
BackgroundPOWV is a tickborne flavivirus that is transmitted to people by the bite of an infected blacklegged (deer) tick, Ixodes scapularis. Ticks become infected when they take a blood meal from an infected groundhog, skunk, squirrel, mouse, or other rodent. It is unknown exactly how long a tick must be attached to a person for POWV transmission to occur, but it is likely less than 12 hours and could be as little as 15 minutes. POWV can rarely be transmitted through blood transfusion.
more: https://www.wbay.com/2025/06/25/one...us-state-health-officials-urge-early-testing/