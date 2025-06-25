News One dead from tickborne Powassan virus; state health officials urge early testing

What to Know

  • Powassan virus is transmitted to people through an infected blacklegged (deer) tick.
  • Initial symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, and generalized weakness. The disease can progress to encephalitis, meningoencephalitis, or aseptic meningitis.
  • There is no specific treatment for POWV disease.

Background

POWV is a tickborne flavivirus that is transmitted to people by the bite of an infected blacklegged (deer) tick, Ixodes scapularis. Ticks become infected when they take a blood meal from an infected groundhog, skunk, squirrel, mouse, or other rodent. It is unknown exactly how long a tick must be attached to a person for POWV transmission to occur, but it is likely less than 12 hours and could be as little as 15 minutes. POWV can rarely be transmitted through blood transfusion.

more: https://www.wbay.com/2025/06/25/one...us-state-health-officials-urge-early-testing/
 
Ticks, mosquitos' and parasitoid wasps can all fuck off.
 
I'll probably be fine and this won't effect me.

Article from my hometown

Nevermind that shit kill it with fire!
 
