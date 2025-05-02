Media One Championship highly anticipated MMA Game feat. Demetrious Johnson gets released

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,628
Reaction score
8,185
Have you seen this ishh? <{Heymansnicker}>



one.jpg
 
Last edited:
Doctor Grudge said:
idk why but i thought itd be a triple A game when you said that lol.

SEA really loves mobile games, so this isn't a surprise. Graphics lookin like Dreamcast
Click to expand...

it's not just Asia, mobile games are the most popular games in the entire world. everyone has cell phones, even homeless people. not everyone has a game console/PC.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
it's not just Asia, mobile games are the most popular games in the entire world. everyone has cell phones, even homeless people. not everyone has a game console/PC.
Click to expand...
Even the homeless. Interesting.

Would make a great advert.

A hobo pushes a trolley on the street.
No dreams. No hope.
Snow all around. Frost in his wirey beard.

He slumps against a shop window.
Pulls out his mobile phone.
Sees that this game is free.
Chatri announces something about honour and hope.

The hobo wins his game, thus becoming a champion at life
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,713
Messages
57,240,712
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top