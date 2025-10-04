ONE Championship didn't even give winner Mansur Malachiev the courtesy of a post-fight interview! (video)

pinoy wrestler
In the just-concluded ONE Fight Night 36, Mansur Malachiev won in impressive fashion by choking out - after an equally impressive double-leg lift slam! - former 2x champion Jarred Brooks in their flyweight match! However, after his hand was raised, the winner was seen apparently pleading the ring announcer, then most probably CEO Chatri Sityodtong at ringside, for his expected interview. IMHO, his performance should've earned him a fight bonus, but ultimately, it's at the discretion of Sityodtong. But to deny him his winner's post-fight interview? Lame!
(Now if ONE Championship turns vindictive and drops this short collaboration video, you can check out what happened immediately after Malachiev's hand was raised here at 2:52:00 of their live stream earlier.)
