ONE Championship didn't even give winner Mansur Malachiev the courtesy of a post-fight interview! (video)

In the just-concluded ONE Fight Night 36, Mansur Malachiev won in impressive fashion by choking out - after an equally impressive double-leg lift slam! - former 2x champion Jarred Brooks in their flyweight match! However, after his hand was raised, the winner was seen apparently pleading the ring announcer, then most probably CEO Chatri Sityodtong at ringside, for his expected interview. IMHO, his performance should've earned him a fight bonus, but ultimately, it's at the discretion of Sityodtong. But to deny him his winner's post-fight interview? Lame!



(Now if ONE Championship turns vindictive and drops this short collaboration video, you can check out what happened immediately after Malachiev's hand was raised here at 2:52:00 of their live stream earlier.)
 
One is run like a mafia, it's a shady contract, UFC is slavery to the skin, One is slavery to the bones.

They want an american champion to conquer more easily the US market, or Joshua to conquer the Filipino market. One is not interested in having a russian champion because they make no events in Russia, and Russia is for them a meaningless land to conquer due to poor revenue back in potential.

It's all about money. Jared and Pacio are more famous than Malachiev, they sell more money. They were upset about it, probably. That's a theory someone said.
 
Yep, I've long sensed ONE's Asian bias. And I really feel sorry for Malachiev; it was obvious by his gestures that he wanted to speak after the fight.
 
If I was a manager, I would never send fighters fighting in One, especially for long contracts, for 1 or 2 fights maybe yes. There is nothing favorable there, in fact, half of One MMA roster is complaning about their contracts and situation with One. Being offered 5 fights in 3 years, is not interesting and not enough to make a career.

UFC, PFL, ACA, KSW, Oktagon, Rizin, Ares, Brave, there are alternatives that are proven and reliable, One only proved to be a trap and that is not likely to change due to complex reasons.

I always was a supporter of One since a dozen of years now, due to it being an alternative, but over the year, the value of Honor, Humility, Compassion, Justice, Courage, Discipline, it revealed to be more some marketing bullshit rather than a reality.
 
Some of the ones you mentioned are a little odd. The complaints about having hardly any fights and being ignored are very common in PFL.

Ares is a feeder league and struggles with business.

ACA is regional and backed by a terrorist dictator. It would be terrible to sign there unless you're from that region. Going to fight other killers from that region for pennies and hardly any notoriety?
 
... at least Dana White is "only" a supporter of a trying-hard terrorist dictator, lol! I guess the more MMA promotions, the better. Unfortunately, though, patrons with shady backgrounds often become owners or sponsors of professional MMA everywhere: the Fertittass behind the UFC, the yakuza of PRIDE FC, and so on.
 
"I always was a supporter of One since a dozen of years now, due to it being an alternative, but over the year, the value of Honor, Humility, Compassion, Justice, Courage, Discipline, it revealed to be more some marketing bullshit rather than a reality." Well, that's business. Ultimately, it's always about the bottom line.

Tbh, though, I owe ONE Championship: In 2015, when I was still the lead partner of an MMA gym that I founded, ONE held an MMA convention in Singapore and I was among the invited guests. They paid for my/our round trip airfare and accommodation at 5-star Marina Bay Sands Hotel, where I even got a photo taken with Kazushi Sakuraba and other MMA celebrities (UFC retirees, in other words, lol)! But I try to be objective, and when they do something wrong to fighters, the least I can do is speak up for them in any platform.

And by the way, the gym I used to co-own recently had a fighter fight three times in ONE: he won the first two by stoppages but lost the last one by TKO: https://www.onefc.com/athletes/marwin-quirante/. His last fight was supposed to be for a long-term contract with the organization, but unfortunately lost. I haven't spoken yet with my former partners about his current status in ONE, or any other promotion.
 
ONE Championship: Reug Reug injured in ‘serious’ Dubai car accident, heavyweight title rematch with Malykhin off ONE 173

ONE Championship: Reug Reug injured in ‘serious’ Dubai car accident, heavyweight title rematch with Malykhin off ONE 173

ONE Championship’s blockbuster ONE 173 event in Tokyo has suffered a blow, with Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane forced to withdraw from his heavyweight MMA world title rematch against Anatoly Malykhin after being injured in a “serious” car accident in Dubai.
