ONE Championship didn't even give winner Mansur Malachiev the courtesy of a post-fight interview! (video)

pinoy wrestler said: Yep, I've long sensed ONE's Asian bias. And I really feel sorry for Malachiev; it was obvious by his gestures that he wanted to speak after the fight.

If I was a manager, I would never send fighters fighting in One, especially for long contracts, for 1 or 2 fights maybe yes. There is nothing favorable there, in fact, half of One MMA roster is complaning about their contracts and situation with One. Being offered 5 fights in 3 years, is not interesting and not enough to make a career.UFC, PFL, ACA, KSW, Oktagon, Rizin, Ares, Brave, there are alternatives that are proven and reliable, One only proved to be a trap and that is not likely to change due to complex reasons.I always was a supporter of One since a dozen of years now, due to it being an alternative, but over the year, the value of Honor, Humility, Compassion, Justice, Courage, Discipline, it revealed to be more some marketing bullshit rather than a reality.