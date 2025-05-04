News One Championship champ KOs UFC hype train

RDR vs Khamzat would be fun af let’s get him vs Whittaker the sacrificial lamb for all title shots
 
Champions from other orgs comes to the UFC, so this is a misleading title. Trying to be funny, but the best are supposed to be in one org, it's not complicated.
 
In a perfect world the best would be in one org …. But time and time again other orgs champs have come in and won the belt - so don’t underestimate any smaller orgs champs in a fist fight
 
You know that proves MY point, right?
 
Not to disrespect The Riddler, but he did lose both belts in ONE and quit on his knees, hence the nickname "De Quitter".
 
OneFC isn’t a smaller org, but fighters congregating into the UFC is the best way to see who’s the best in world.

The irony is that PrideFC fan boys like yourself gave no respect or chance to the UFC fighters, when in reality they would’ve been all competitive with earth other.

The cream will always rise to the top, the UFC is just main platform currently where we can see that.
 
Eddie Alvarez, former UFC Lightweight Champion and Demetrious Johnson, former UFC Flyweight Champion, both signed with ONE Championship in 2018.
 
