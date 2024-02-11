News ONE Championship bought a new "study" and it shows that GenZ loves ONE

TorontoTO

TorontoTO

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 14, 2021
Messages
13,003
Reaction score
16,643
Link to Article

Actual Report

My favorite part is "Moreover, 48% of fans also reportedly drew “inspiration” from watching ONE’s stacked roster, who are presented as real-life heroes, rather than just modern-day gladiators." Looks like ONE's new thing is that GenZ moves ONE compared to the old people who watch UFC

"48% find “inspiration” from ONE. Younger sports audiences expect more than just a great match; they demand a responsible, forward-thinking organization that gives value back to the world."
 
Read it because I needed a laugh, liked the part of the youth embracing ONE's core values.
<codychoke>{<BJPeen}
 
David Street said:
Read it because I needed a laugh, liked the part of the youth embracing ONE's core values.
<codychoke>{<BJPeen}
Click to expand...
"With ONE’s very human mission squarely focused on inspiring people and championing martial arts values – a key differentiator versus other combat sports organizations". When I watch random Thais KOing each other, I think..............maybe I will try to change the world
 
To influence USA youth Chatri must be Taylor Swift. And she isn't doing that well.. Core values and USA youth sounds like oxymoron..
.<Selugi>
 
TorontoTO said:
"With ONE’s very human mission squarely focused on inspiring people and championing martial arts values – a key differentiator versus other combat sports organizations". When I watch random Thais KOing each other, I think..............maybe I will try to change the world
Click to expand...

4780571530_a154f3a6e9_b.jpg
 
These ONE reports are so funny. You read them and literally sit there thinking through the whole article it sounds like ONE themselves wrote it.
 
press-x-to-doubt-la-noire.jpg
 
skylolow said:
These ONE reports are so funny. You read them and literally sit there thinking through the whole article it sounds like ONE themselves wrote it.
Click to expand...
Most of the time they’re thinly disguised press releases
 
