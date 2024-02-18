piropiro
The Islam last minute fight clearly costed Volk some of his KO durability, very likely his inner confidence, definitely the aura of invincibility which the opponents feared.
It turned his trajectory from being the unquestionable GOAT at his weight class, perhaps even eventually retiring undefeated, to a declining champion who now could face a sequence of losses, damaging both health and legacy.
How one bad decision can change everything…
