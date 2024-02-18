One bad decision can change everything

The Islam last minute fight clearly costed Volk some of his KO durability, very likely his inner confidence, definitely the aura of invincibility which the opponents feared.

It turned his trajectory from being the unquestionable GOAT at his weight class, perhaps even eventually retiring undefeated, to a declining champion who now could face a sequence of losses, damaging both health and legacy.

How one bad decision can change everything…
 
Nah, I’ve said all along Topuria was going to be the biggest threat to Volk. One way or another that beatdown was coming.
 
Top is an animal

Douchey or not 15-0 with 13 finishes at 145 is ridiculous
 
Fact Checker said:
Nah, I’ve said all along Topuria was going to be the biggest threat to Volk. One way or another that beatdown was coming.
It might have, but I think it’s evident that the Volk who almost beat Islam in the first fight was a different fighter in confidence, aura, and very likely chin.
 
Fact Checker said:
Nah, I’ve said all along Topuria was going to be the biggest threat to Volk. One way or another that beatdown was coming.
Right there with you. I think my first comment after the Islam KO was me being annoyed that now when Topuria does it he won't get the credit he deserves
 
There were plenty of people that were predicting this would happen before the second Islam fight ever happened.. myself included.

Ilia has a well rounded game. He's not Yair Rodriguez who can't stop a takedown to save his life.. or an old Korean Zombie.

Even Brian Ortega took Volk to the limit in that fight. Same with Max in the second fight.

Volk had a great run but this guy coming in undefeated on a complete tear was a new type of challenge. I think Volk is also obviously getting older and it was bound to happen.. regardless of that Islam fight.
 
Idk. He was getting tagged by yair prior to these last 2 fights.
 
