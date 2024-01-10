If the spaghetti grappling guy is anything like cup noodle we are In for a showDJ vs the spaghetti grappling guy in a special rules match thing!
Agreed … PFL did some Atlanta shows on the overtime arena or whatever the name of the basketball league is … and did not sold well tickets wiseAtlanta, eh? Interested in the rule set/judging.
Agreed … PFL did some Atlanta shows on the overtime arena or whatever the name of the basketball league is … and did not sold well tickets wise
They're going wherever they can get the ONE rule set approved
This...is encouraging.They’re going wherever they can get the ONE rule set approved
That's because PRIDE went to Las Vegas who were more strict about the ruleset. Colorado and now Georgia seem to be more lenient.Can't believe one is bringing back some different rules.
Back than when pride went to Las Vegas it was not the same
That’s because Power Slap is being pushed by the UFC and a promise they will bring ufc events thereCalifornia accepted Power Slap & BKFC, One should have got in line.
This American push this year is succeed or die I feel. If they find success and a profitable network deal they will alive a couple more years, otherwise they are going to crumble. The TNT deal was disastrous the last time they tried an American push
Victor Cui returns to ONE Championship to drive MMA firm's US pushCui left ONE’s board of directors in September 2020 but remains a shareholder of the firm.www.dealstreetasia.com
Victor Cui returns to ONE Championship to drive MMA firm's US push. Chatri should never of let him go, the co-founder and builder of One was the real driving force without the ego of Chatri.
