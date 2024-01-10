News ONE America Dates and Locations Announced

DJ vs the spaghetti grappling guy in a special rules match thing!
 
Be interesting to see if it even happens. I think the last article about ONE's finances said they'd run out of money by 3rd quarter of 2024 if they could not raise any more money before then.
 
Atlanta, eh? Interested in the rule set/judging.
 
MMALOPEZ said:
Agreed … PFL did some Atlanta shows on the overtime arena or whatever the name of the basketball league is … and did not sold well tickets wise
I think ONE is unaware that they'd be more likely to do any kind of numbers at all in places like Houston, SF, Seattle...Atlanta isn't a place in which I have confidence that they're going to do anything at all, and especially if they're holding the card under the Unified Rules.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
They’re going wherever they can get the ONE rule set approved
 
Can't believe one is bringing back some different rules.
Back than when pride went to Las Vegas it was not the same
 
SubsmotherLMJVG said:
That's because PRIDE went to Las Vegas who were more strict about the ruleset. Colorado and now Georgia seem to be more lenient.
 
California accepted Power Slap & BKFC, One should have got in line.
 
David Street said:
That’s because Power Slap is being pushed by the UFC and a promise they will bring ufc events there

BKFC is just boxing with no gloves
 
David Street said:
www.dealstreetasia.com

Victor Cui returns to ONE Championship to drive MMA firm's US push

Cui left ONE’s board of directors in September 2020 but remains a shareholder of the firm.
www.dealstreetasia.com

Victor Cui returns to ONE Championship to drive MMA firm's US push. Chatri should never of let him go, the co-founder and builder of One was the real driving force without the ego of Chatri.


https://dealstreetasia.com/stories/victor-cui-one-championship-381086… via @DealStreetAsia
This American push this year is succeed or die I feel. If they find success and a profitable network deal they will alive a couple more years, otherwise they are going to crumble. The TNT deal was disastrous the last time they tried an American push
 
