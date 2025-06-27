My picks for this one. Chose a few underdogs!Wei Rui vs Akimoto — Hiroki will fight the same fight as last time, but with Japanese judges on his side. Hard to see him lose this unless he gets caught and KO'd/knocked down.Jake Peacock vs Suakim — Tbh don't know a lot about Peacock, so picking Suakim by default.Stamp vs KANA — Big Kana fan, I believe she will pull it off. Stamp is a beast, but she is no Phetjeeja or Anissa Meksen.Nabil vs Wajima — My brain says Nabil, my heart says Nabil, but I have a hunch Hiromi will pull of the upset. He's got that dawg in him. Also may be harder for Nabil to utilize his frame with his opponent being a little bigger/stronger than usual.Superlek vs Yoza — I am a huge fan of both guys and I don't want either to lose, but I have also been waiting for this fight since Yuki got signed to ONE. Classic style vs style matchup, Muay Thai vs Karate both being utilized at their highest levels with the beautiful middle ground that is Kickboxing's ruleset. And they're both kicking masters! Really hard for me to pick, but gun to my head, I am picking Superlek.Marat vs Anpo — Rukiya is past it and has been for a while. He may have some flashes of success in the fight, but Marat should be able to just walk him down and potentially finish the fight.Takeru vs Puric — All respect to Puric, but even this shopworn version of Takeru is levels above him imo. Puric is tough as nails and that may be all he needs to win though. Takeru has never had an iron chin, but it has been getting worse and worse.Nadaka vs Numsurin — Should be another win for Nadaka, but I have been following Numsurin for years and I really want this for him. He has incredible skills and so rarely is able to show them off when they match him with brawlers so much. Choosing Numsurin although I know it's a shot in the dark.Superbon vs Noiri — I recall saying somewhere else on here that I favor Superbon because of the style matchup, but I can't count Masaaki out.Overall, really good card! Excited to see it all play out