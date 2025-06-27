PBP ONE 173: Superbon vs Masaaki Noiri, Nov. 15, 11pm ET (PPV)

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    12
I'm leaning Superbon since he tends to handle pressure fighters very well and has beaten an arguably higher level fighter with a similar style in Marat. Noiri has a much more dynamic kicking game than Marat though, and if he's able to seize the momentum, he can take over; that being said, one of Superbon's biggest strengths is dictating the pace of his fights. Very interesting matchup, especially where both fighters are in their careers. While I think Superbon will win, I won't be surprised if Noiri pulls it off.
 
Too bad Jonathan Haggerty had to withdraw from his Muay Thai title fight against Nabil Anane due to injury. Former K-1 champion Hiromi Wajima will step in making his ONE debut, with the bout now set as a -70kg kickboxing contest.
Still a damn good fight:

 
Unfortunately, the rematch between Oumar Kane and Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE Championship MMA Heavyweight title has been pulled from the card, after ‘Reug Reug’ was involved in a serious car accident:



 
yeah, that plus the awful match for Takeru have tarnished it for me

also the fact that I am queasy about Rodtang fighting Nong O at this point in Nong o's career

I am pretty hyped for Superlek - Yoza, Superbon - Noiri and Gregorian - Anpo

I don't know anything about their MMA roster but by One standards it seems a pretty good card on that front too
 
EndlessCritic said:
literally one of the most stacked cards in combat sports history. already got my bets in.

superbon at even against anyone feels like a steal, but i'm not familiar with his opponent.
peacock as an underdog? yes.
puric is being completely disrespected at +750.
christian lee at +odds is a clear play
nadaka at -250 is insane. dude has looked unbeatable.
wakamatsu at -240 is easy to justify. will have such a size/athleticism advantage here.
ruotolo should win... but -1800 is a little much
Superbon will defend his Kickboxing title against Masaaki Noiri, a former two-weight K-1 Champion who also has a K-1 Grand Prix title to his name. The guy’s a stud with brutal leg kicks. He stopped Tawanchai in his last fight to become the ONE Interim Champion.
I slightly favor Superbon here though.

Which platform do you use to bet on ONE fights?
If the odds aren’t too lopsided, I’d also suggest throwing some money on former GLORY Lightweight champion Marat Grigorian to beat former K-1 Super Lightweight champion Rukiya Anpo.
 
betonline.ag

Grigorian is only -220 against Anpo. I would be pretty surprised if Grigorian lost, but I don't discount japanese fuckery.
 
I also just realized I edited my post wrong and mistyped what I meant.

Superbon is facing Noiri. I am familiar with Noiri and his massive upset against Tawanchai.

Superlek is facing Yuki Yoza. I'm not familiar with Yoza.

Superbon and Superlek are both even odds right now. I'm betting both.
 
Yuki Yoza is also a former K-1 Champion with destructive leg kicks.

I’m hyped for this one!

 
My picks for this one. Chose a few underdogs!
2919.jpg
Wei Rui vs Akimoto — Hiroki will fight the same fight as last time, but with Japanese judges on his side. Hard to see him lose this unless he gets caught and KO'd/knocked down.

Jake Peacock vs Suakim — Tbh don't know a lot about Peacock, so picking Suakim by default.

Stamp vs KANA — Big Kana fan, I believe she will pull it off. Stamp is a beast, but she is no Phetjeeja or Anissa Meksen.

Nabil vs Wajima — My brain says Nabil, my heart says Nabil, but I have a hunch Hiromi will pull of the upset. He's got that dawg in him. Also may be harder for Nabil to utilize his frame with his opponent being a little bigger/stronger than usual.

Superlek vs Yoza — I am a huge fan of both guys and I don't want either to lose, but I have also been waiting for this fight since Yuki got signed to ONE. Classic style vs style matchup, Muay Thai vs Karate both being utilized at their highest levels with the beautiful middle ground that is Kickboxing's ruleset. And they're both kicking masters! Really hard for me to pick, but gun to my head, I am picking Superlek.

Marat vs Anpo — Rukiya is past it and has been for a while. He may have some flashes of success in the fight, but Marat should be able to just walk him down and potentially finish the fight.

Takeru vs Puric — All respect to Puric, but even this shopworn version of Takeru is levels above him imo. Puric is tough as nails and that may be all he needs to win though. Takeru has never had an iron chin, but it has been getting worse and worse.

Nadaka vs Numsurin — Should be another win for Nadaka, but I have been following Numsurin for years and I really want this for him. He has incredible skills and so rarely is able to show them off when they match him with brawlers so much. Choosing Numsurin although I know it's a shot in the dark.

Superbon vs Noiri — I recall saying somewhere else on here that I favor Superbon because of the style matchup, but I can't count Masaaki out.

Overall, really good card! Excited to see it all play out <Moves>
 
EndlessCritic said:
Superbon and Superlek are both even odds right now. I'm betting both.
thats how i would bet if i had to or wanted to

Yoza vs Superlek i do find interesting

Yoza has got an unusual style in the sense that when i have seen him his offensive output is like 70% calf kicks. in order to throw them off both sides he will walk forward switching stances as he goes, and from a very squared-off stance, this is not Marvin hagler seamless slick technical switch-hitting at all, actually it looks quite raw and ragged. His volume alone on the calf kicks can cause anyone problems but at the same time the squared off stance should give a technical striker a total field day with the jab and teep- which just so happen to be Superlek's go-to weapons in kickboxing ruleset.

Yoza could give him problems just by being an unusual style but my guess is Superlek is too technical and can fight a fairly basic gameplan just like he did vs Takeru. it will make it very interesting if Yoza can hurt him with the calf kicks though
 
Puric is a putrid match and its a scandal he still gets matchups and makes big show $$$ on these kind of shows

Yodlekpet is 6-6 in One, and he absolutely kicked the piss out of Puric back when Puric was a sprightly 38 year old. puric should not be getting on these prestige cards, he must have blackmail photos of Khun(t) Chatri
 
Some good picks. I don't really know much about Numsurin but I don't think I would make anyone a favourite over Nadaka at this stage.
Be interesting to see the size difference between Nabil and Wajima at this weight class.
 
Mickf said:
Some good picks. I don't really know much about Numsurin but I don't think I would make anyone a favourite over Nadaka at this stage.
Be interesting to see the size difference between Nabil and Wajima at this weight class.
Yeah I'm picking Numsurin mainly from a place of "I really want him to win" hahaha. He has a beautiful style, love watching him under traditional MT rules. But Nadaka will likely just do his usual (awesome) thing and get the W.

Hiromi is only an inch taller than Ilias Ennahachi, so height-wise, I think we know what to expect. I can't remember if we have seen Nabil under KB rules before though, not sure how his style will work against Wajima. Nabil likely takes it, but Hiromi is no slouch!
 
