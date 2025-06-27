BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 14,332
- Reaction score
- 51,813
Full Fightcard:
Last edited:
Too bad Jonathan Haggerty had to withdraw from his Muay Thai title fight against Nabil Anane due to injury. Former K-1 champion Hiromi Wajima will step in making his ONE debut, with the bout now set as a -70kg kickboxing contest.
Still a damn good fight:
I’m not a fan of that fight either,Nongs best days are behind him.also the fact that I am queasy about Rodtang fighting Nong O at this point in Nong o's career
I’m not a fan of that fight either,Nongs best days are behind him.
Superbon will defend his Kickboxing title against Masaaki Noiri, a former two-weight K-1 Champion who also has a K-1 Grand Prix title to his name. The guy’s a stud with brutal leg kicks. He stopped Tawanchai in his last fight to become the ONE Interim Champion.literally one of the most stacked cards in combat sports history. already got my bets in.
superbon at even against anyone feels like a steal, but i'm not familiar with his opponent.
peacock as an underdog? yes.
puric is being completely disrespected at +750.
christian lee at +odds is a clear play
nadaka at -250 is insane. dude has looked unbeatable.
wakamatsu at -240 is easy to justify. will have such a size/athleticism advantage here.
ruotolo should win... but -1800 is a little much
betonline.agSuperbon will defend his Kickboxing title against Masaaki Noiri, a former two-weight K-1 Champion who also has a K-1 Grand Prix title to his name. The guy’s a stud with brutal leg kicks. He stopped Tawanchai in his last fight to become the ONE Interim Champion.
I slightly favor Superbon here though.
Which platform do you use to bet on ONE fights?
If the odds aren’t too lopsided, I’d also suggest throwing some money on former GLORY Lightweight champion Marat Grigorian to beat former K-1 Super Lightweight champion Rukiya Anpo.
I also just realized I edited my post wrong and mistyped what I meant.Superbon will defend his Kickboxing title against Masaaki Noiri, a former two-weight K-1 Champion who also has a K-1 Grand Prix title to his name. The guy’s a stud with brutal leg kicks. He stopped Tawanchai in his last fight to become the ONE Interim Champion.
I slightly favor Superbon here though.
Which platform do you use to bet on ONE fights?
If the odds aren’t too lopsided, I’d also suggest throwing some money on former GLORY Lightweight champion Marat Grigorian to beat former K-1 Super Lightweight champion Rukiya Anpo.
Yuki Yoza is also a former K-1 Champion with destructive leg kicks.I also just realized I edited my post wrong and mistyped what I meant.
Superbon is facing Noiri. I am familiar with Noiri and his massive upset against Tawanchai.
Superlek is facing Yuki Yoza. I'm not familiar with Yoza.
Superbon and Superlek are both even odds right now. I'm betting both.
Not available in the Netherlands, shittttbetonline.ag
Grigorian is only -220 against Anpo. I would be pretty surprised if Grigorian lost, but I don't discount japanese fuckery.
Superbon and Superlek are both even odds right now. I'm betting both.
Some good picks. I don't really know much about Numsurin but I don't think I would make anyone a favourite over Nadaka at this stage.My picks for this one. Chose a few underdogs!
View attachment 1121043
Wei Rui vs Akimoto — Hiroki will fight the same fight as last time, but with Japanese judges on his side. Hard to see him lose this unless he gets caught and KO'd/knocked down.
Jake Peacock vs Suakim — Tbh don't know a lot about Peacock, so picking Suakim by default.
Stamp vs KANA — Big Kana fan, I believe she will pull it off. Stamp is a beast, but she is no Phetjeeja or Anissa Meksen.
Nabil vs Wajima — My brain says Nabil, my heart says Nabil, but I have a hunch Hiromi will pull of the upset. He's got that dawg in him. Also may be harder for Nabil to utilize his frame with his opponent being a little bigger/stronger than usual.
Superlek vs Yoza — I am a huge fan of both guys and I don't want either to lose, but I have also been waiting for this fight since Yuki got signed to ONE. Classic style vs style matchup, Muay Thai vs Karate both being utilized at their highest levels with the beautiful middle ground that is Kickboxing's ruleset. And they're both kicking masters! Really hard for me to pick, but gun to my head, I am picking Superlek.
Marat vs Anpo — Rukiya is past it and has been for a while. He may have some flashes of success in the fight, but Marat should be able to just walk him down and potentially finish the fight.
Takeru vs Puric — All respect to Puric, but even this shopworn version of Takeru is levels above him imo. Puric is tough as nails and that may be all he needs to win though. Takeru has never had an iron chin, but it has been getting worse and worse.
Nadaka vs Numsurin — Should be another win for Nadaka, but I have been following Numsurin for years and I really want this for him. He has incredible skills and so rarely is able to show them off when they match him with brawlers so much. Choosing Numsurin although I know it's a shot in the dark.
Superbon vs Noiri — I recall saying somewhere else on here that I favor Superbon because of the style matchup, but I can't count Masaaki out.
Overall, really good card! Excited to see it all play out
Yeah I'm picking Numsurin mainly from a place of "I really want him to win" hahaha. He has a beautiful style, love watching him under traditional MT rules. But Nadaka will likely just do his usual (awesome) thing and get the W.Some good picks. I don't really know much about Numsurin but I don't think I would make anyone a favourite over Nadaka at this stage.
Be interesting to see the size difference between Nabil and Wajima at this weight class.