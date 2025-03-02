[ONE 172] Wonderful card : Rodtang, Takeru, Tawanchai, Superlerk, Grigorian, Nadaka, Lineker, Sam-A

Ara tech
Hello humans,
One is starting 2025 strong in both kickboxing and muay thai, by clashing multiple generational talents against each others.
Perhaps the best card of the year ? Date of the event : March, 23, 2025
Full card --> here
One muay-thai champion Rodtang is meeting former K-1 champion Takeru Segawa.
Nabil smoked Nico and is fighting Superlerk, Tawanchai is fighting Masaaki Nori a veteran japanese kickboxer.
Marat, the former glory champion is fighting Kaito, another veteran of japanese kickboxing.
Nadaka Yoshinari is making his one debut, who is currently on a huge fights win streak and is the only foreign fighter in history to become a three division Raja champion and just the second foreigner after Youssef Boughanem to win a title at both Lumpine and Raja.
Lineker the mma fighter, known as hands of stone is fighting the elite karate kickboxer Akimoto.
Who do you got winning ? Let's bet ! A house full of sins, the gambling begins and the house always wins ! Long live Chatri ! Long Live One !
