[ONE 172] Wonderful card : Rodtang, Takeru, Tawanchai, Superlerk, Grigorian, Nadaka, Lineker, Sam-A

Hello humans,

One is starting 2025 strong in both kickboxing and muay thai, by clashing multiple generational talents against each others.
Perhaps the best card of the year ? Date of the event : March, 23, 2025

Full card --> here

One muay-thai champion Rodtang is meeting former K-1 champion Takeru Segawa.
Nabil smoked Nico and is fighting Superlerk, Tawanchai is fighting Masaaki Nori a veteran japanese kickboxer.
Marat, the former glory champion is fighting Kaito, another veteran of japanese kickboxing.
Nadaka Yoshinari is making his one debut, who is currently on a huge fights win streak and is the only foreign fighter in history to become a three division Raja champion and just the second foreigner after Youssef Boughanem to win a title at both Lumpine and Raja.
Lineker the mma fighter, known as hands of stone is fighting the elite karate kickboxer Akimoto.

Who do you got winning ? Let's bet ! A house full of sins, the gambling begins and the house always wins ! Long live Chatri ! Long Live One !

