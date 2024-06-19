BoxerMaurits
What do you mean a one dimensional wrestler??30 lbs. lighter than Reug Reug at heavyweight vs a one dimensional wrestler.
what did he do ?Zero respect for Reug Reug, wouldn't want him champ and don't want to see him.
Dirty fighter likes acting like he's hurt and dirty illegal shots.what did he do ?
It was funny AF his bout against Kiril GrishenkoDirty fighter likes acting like he's hurt and dirty illegal shots.
What do you mean a one dimensional wrestler??
Reug Reug is a world-class Kickboxer!
Apparently, lol, but it looked like it was the very first time he got into a fight
Kind of sounds like a Rocky character.
Lmao, totally makes sense now.Ain't a real fighter. Some senegalese youtubeur with a burger restaurant.