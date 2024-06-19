News ONE 169: Anatoly Malykhin vs “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane Heavyweight championship-fight, 8pm ET / 5pm PT, Nov. 8 in Atlanta, PBP Discussion

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    27
Looks like you were a minute too late with that breaking news, Mr. Instagram.

 
They just added Rodtang in a rematch of an earlier squash match that is so bad, I can’t be bothered to remember the name. ONE getting cooked on Twitter over this
 
Malykhin was cutting around 30+ lbs. of weight against De Ridder, now he's going to be around 30 lbs. lighter than Reug Reug at heavyweight vs a one dimensional wrestler.
 
Zero respect for Reug Reug, wouldn't want him champ and don't want to see him.
 
Can’t think of Reug Reug without associating him with that ridiculous throat punch acting fiasco.
 
