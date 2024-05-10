ONE 167 June 7th Amazon Prime

why? the big criticism with the UFC is that the divisions are watered down.2 MMA debuts on this card, I hope they do more for their MMA roster otherwise just scrap it and go K1 2.0 honestly.
they're doing a decent job of keeping their MMA roster trim, with all of their MMA fights being quite meaningful.
100%. One is killing careers. I dont get why some Japanese fighters still sign with One, its career suicide.
It's because they give out 50K bonuses for beating up cans, like on the last event in Japan. But seeing as those bonuses are getting rarer and rarer, the times are changing. Only one 50K bonus on the last card even tho Menshikov deserved one for Fight of the Night imho