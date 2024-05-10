ONE 167 June 7th Amazon Prime

Fantastic card.

Ruotolo is getting a warm body for his MMA debut. Good luck to him.

Musumeci facing unquestionably his strongest opponent in ONE to date.

Tawanchai/Nattawut feels kind of pointless.

How many fucking Lee siblings are there? (Or were. Fuck RIP.)
 
GreenGorilla said:
2 MMA debuts on this card, I hope they do more for their MMA roster otherwise just scrap it and go K1 2.0 honestly.
why? the big criticism with the UFC is that the divisions are watered down.

they're doing a decent job of keeping their MMA roster trim, with all of their MMA fights being quite meaningful.
 
EndlessCritic said:
Problem I have is that they just dont book enough fights with their talent. Some of their best guys havent fought in over a year. Just a bit wasteful imo and there is a lot of interesting matchups to be made.
 
EndlessCritic said:
They’re not keeping the roster trim, they still have a ton of fighters signed, and aren’t fighting most of them (likely due to lack of funds). ONE is ruining careers
 
leto1776 said:
They’re not keeping the roster trim, they still have a ton of fighters signed, and aren’t fighting most of them (likely due to lack of funds). ONE is ruining careers
100%. One is killing careers. I dont get why some Japanese fighters still sign with One, its career suicide.
 
EndlessCritic said:
Because they sign MMA talent and can't even consistently fucking book them, so they sit on the shelf while their career rots. It's a really issue.
 
Yosuke said:
100%. One is killing careers. I dont get why some Japanese fighters still sign with One, its career suicide.
It's because they give out 50K bonuses for beating up cans, like on the last event in Japan. But seeing as those bonuses are getting rarer and rarer, the times are changing. Only one 50K bonus on the last card even tho Menshikov deserved one for Fight of the Night imho
 
I've lost my free speech card when it comes to female mixed martial arts on here but if I could comment on the Itsuki Hirata vs Victoria Souza fight I'd let everybody know how excited I am for it.
 
Guys like Musumeci are the reason the swirly was invented. I might start to care about submission grappling a little when someone dethrones him. No promises though.

Ghazali, Harrison and Tynan are interesting; I'll watch their fights at least.

Denis Puric must have incriminating photos of Chatri or something. He seems to get booked on every card.
 
