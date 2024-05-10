ONE 167 June 7th Amazon Prime

Yosuke said: 100%. One is killing careers. I dont get why some Japanese fighters still sign with One, its career suicide. Click to expand...

It's because they give out 50K bonuses for beating up cans, like on the last event in Japan. But seeing as those bonuses are getting rarer and rarer, the times are changing. Only one 50K bonus on the last card even tho Menshikov deserved one for Fight of the Night imho