Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I never go to the degree in pointing out someone's grammar if I'm having a discussion or debate about some topic.
Obviously people are going to make mistakes on how they type on here. As long as you can understand the gist of what someone saying.
I don't bother correcting someone grammar. And I believe if you start using that approach on correcting someone grammar to point you are winning the argument.
I think it does the opposite effect. It shows that you are probably losing the argument. It's basically pointing out on things that really have no factor on what you are arguing about.
