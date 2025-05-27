Social Once you become a grammar Nazi, you lost the argument?

Once you become a grammar Nazi, you lost the argument?

  • Yes, it's a desperate way of trying to win argument, which you are losing in.

    Votes: 3 60.0%

  • No, it's worth pointing out.

    Votes: 2 40.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,426
Reaction score
51,089
I never go to the degree in pointing out someone's grammar if I'm having a discussion or debate about some topic.

Obviously people are going to make mistakes on how they type on here. As long as you can understand the gist of what someone saying.

I don't bother correcting someone grammar. And I believe if you start using that approach on correcting someone grammar to point you are winning the argument.

I think it does the opposite effect. It shows that you are probably losing the argument. It's basically pointing out on things that really have no factor on what you are arguing about.
 
I have a friend who is a pain in the ass. We bicker about stupid shit all the time and I think we both do it just to annoy each other. He is dyslexic. He told me he was dyslexic a couple of years ago, and I went yeah I know. He was shocked, and my response was why do you think I never make fun of you for the way you text?

I don't need to win that badly, but I could really put the boots to him if I wanted
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,500
Messages
57,343,384
Members
175,658
Latest member
пWo

Share this page

Back
Top