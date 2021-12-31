Once upon a time in Hollywood suuuuuuuuuuuuuucks

I watched it for the first time two nights ago, love Tarantino and think he is one of the best to ever do it.



It was an excellently made movie but not his best work, dunno why but I just didn't feel invested in the story. I liked Leo and Brad, I especially liked Brads character Cliff, felt there was an interesting story to him. Margot Robbie was amazing as always, she can do no wrong in my eyes.



I won't watch it again, I didn't hate it I just felt it was a series of well-made scenes strung together to ultimately climax the end, a bunch of annoying hippies getting their faces smashed in. Nothing really tied together to create a story.



As a stand-alone film it would be great but coming from a man who wrote and directed Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill 1 & 2, Inglorious Basterds, Django and The Hateful Eight it was very weak.



Also, I loved The Hateful Eight, now that was a gripping story.