  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Once upon a time in Hollywood suuuuuuuuuuuuuucks

Cherry Brigand

Cherry Brigand

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Sep 9, 2009
Messages
10,085
Reaction score
23,387
Like 1 star sucks. How Tarantino pooped out this disaster and completely wasted Brad and Leo, Ill never get. All the hallmarks other than foot fetishism are missing. The dialogue is nothing special. The 'wasted' overly long set up shots lead nowhere. The clever time period cultural references are everywhere but completely uninteresting. Even the climax is humdrum. Just awful. It's clearly the worst of his films by a giant margin.

Pitt did fine. Leo did fine. But the script is just so boring. Why have Al Pacino play that role? Zzzz How many uninteresting driving scenes do we need just to listen to crappy 60s music.

Unbelievably bad.
 
Disagree.I fond it a much more interesting and personal movie than anything he had done in the last ten years. Its also a hangout type of movie that is more focused on character and setting than plot per se, if you go in expecting a typical Tarantino bloodbath you will probably be let down. But I like introspective weird movies like this. To me it was about his youth and love of film more than anything. I thought it was very sincere.
 
Also, the climax of Cliff beating the everliving fuck out of the Mansonites while tripping balls on acid was hilarious, as was Rick's use of the flamethrower. One of the funniest moments in a tarantino film imo
 
I watched it for the first time two nights ago, love Tarantino and think he is one of the best to ever do it.

It was an excellently made movie but not his best work, dunno why but I just didn't feel invested in the story. I liked Leo and Brad, I especially liked Brads character Cliff, felt there was an interesting story to him. Margot Robbie was amazing as always, she can do no wrong in my eyes.

I won't watch it again, I didn't hate it I just felt it was a series of well-made scenes strung together to ultimately climax the end, a bunch of annoying hippies getting their faces smashed in. Nothing really tied together to create a story.

As a stand-alone film it would be great but coming from a man who wrote and directed Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill 1 & 2, Inglorious Basterds, Django and The Hateful Eight it was very weak.

Also, I loved The Hateful Eight, now that was a gripping story.
 
Cherry Brigand said:
Like 1 star sucks. How Tarantino pooped out this disaster and completely wasted Brad and Leo, Ill never get. All the hallmarks other than foot fetishism are missing. The dialogue is nothing special. The 'wasted' overly long set up shots lead nowhere. The clever time period cultural references are everywhere but completely uninteresting. Even the climax is humdrum. Just awful. It's clearly the worst of his films by a giant margin.

Pitt did fine. Leo did fine. But the script is just so boring. Why have Al Pacino play that role? Zzzz How many uninteresting driving scenes do we need just to listen to crappy 60s music.

Unbelievably bad.
Click to expand...
IRL Pitt would have accepted the road head from Charlie's Angel. :)
 
cowboyjunkie said:
Overrated for sure. Not bad though. Certainly one of my least favorite QT movies.
Click to expand...
It has some great moments and acting in it (primarily from Leonardo and the Jodie Foster proxy) but the climax fucking sucks and there's various other BS in the movie. It benefits from the fact that Hollywood is putting out a lot of crap at the moment so it looks really good in comparison.
 
Cherry Brigand said:
Like 1 star sucks. How Tarantino pooped out this disaster and completely wasted Brad and Leo, Ill never get. All the hallmarks other than foot fetishism are missing. The dialogue is nothing special. The 'wasted' overly long set up shots lead nowhere. The clever time period cultural references are everywhere but completely uninteresting. Even the climax is humdrum. Just awful. It's clearly the worst of his films by a giant margin.

Pitt did fine. Leo did fine. But the script is just so boring. Why have Al Pacino play that role? Zzzz How many uninteresting driving scenes do we need just to listen to crappy 60s music.

Unbelievably bad.
Click to expand...


Seriously though I really liked it. I think it's one of his better movies.
 
i tried to watch it the other day and couldnt get past the corny intro but if you are patient there are some good parts
 
Ebay said:
Disagree.I fond it a much more interesting and personal movie than anything he had done in the last ten years. Its also a hangout type of movie that is more focused on character and setting than plot per se, if you go in expecting a typical Tarantino bloodbath you will probably be let down. But I like introspective weird movies like this. To me it was about his youth and love of film more than anything. I thought it was very sincere.
Click to expand...
This. But I think it helps to be "of a certain age" where you actually remember when black white TV shows were still on regularly (often in reruns by the time of the movie, mind you, but still). The overall look and feel of the movie was extremely faithful to the time.

To put it another way, it shamelessly piled on the nostalgia and I enjoy ensemble films like that. The Sunshine Boys and Space Cowboys come to mind as perhaps rather better and worse examples respectively than Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. So yeah, I enjoyed it more than most of his films, frankly.
 
Jackie Blue said:
This is around the time that movies started to fall off, so that's not necessarily saying much. ;)
Click to expand...
True but this isn't Tarantino's fault. The film would be considered good/great even back then but instead of being top 10 of the decade it would be in the top 20 or something but all the other films are heavyweights so no big difference really.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood or Se7en or Fight Club - Which Brad Pitt acting performance is his best? (Semi-Finals)
Replies
8
Views
313
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,144
Messages
56,946,992
Members
175,471
Latest member
vasjanos0708

Share this page

Back
Top