Once upon a time in Hollywood suuuuuuuuuuuuuucks

Like 1 star sucks. How Tarantino pooped out this disaster and completely wasted Brad and Leo, Ill never get. All the hallmarks other than foot fetishism are missing. The dialogue is nothing special. The 'wasted' overly long set up shots lead nowhere. The clever time period cultural references are everywhere but completely uninteresting. Even the climax is humdrum. Just awful. It's clearly the worst of his films by a giant margin.
Pitt did fine. Leo did fine. But the script is just so boring. Why have Al Pacino play that role? Zzzz How many uninteresting driving scenes do we need just to listen to crappy 60s music.
Unbelievably bad.
