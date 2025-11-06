Natural Order said:



Are you implying Heat is better than both Godfathers here? Click to expand...

Roids said: Now you are getting carried away. My memory of it was it postured as a great mafia epic but the scenes and characters were quite flat. Not in the class of those movies. Click to expand...

Highway99 said: You may be exactly right...From what I can gather, Leone had somewhere between 8-10 hours of footage. And before studio intervention was going to (or did) assemble a 6 hour version which he felt was essential to tell the story. Joe Pesci's sudden disappearance after his brief yet ominous presence at the hospital lead some to believe that a fair chuck of what was cut had to do with his character and mob/union relations.



Hopefully the book will clear up my questions, but it will be a while...the thing is one big ass son of a bitch. Click to expand...

No implying necessary -- it's better. By a lot.is massively overrated, easily one of the 5 or 10 most overrated movies ever. That doesn't mean it's bad - it's not, it's an amazing film - but it's nowhere near as gobsmackingly awesome as lots of people say it is. Aside from Diane Keaton being terrible, James Caan being way too hammy and silly, and the unnecessarily long Michael-in-Italy shit, it's just a bit dull.solved the dull problem, it's paced better IMO, but it's also quite overrated., by contrast, is three hours yet it feels like it goes by in an hour. It's so densely packed with character information and thematic material, yet every piece is organic, relevant, and powerful. Literally every single person that shows up onscreen turns in a phenomenal performance and gives life to an incredibly rich character. And the cinematic craftsmanship is off the fucking charts. Oh, and it also boasts arguably the greatest action sequence in film history (if it's not the GOAT, it's second only to the chariot race in).> Every crime movie notHow many times have you seen it and when was the last time? I grew up loving and endlessly rewatchingand, but over time,eclipsed them both. It's just so tragically beautiful. That scene when Noodles comes back after 30 years and visits with Moe ("Been going to bed early"), it's one of the most heartbreakingly written and acted scenes in movies. When Noodles is explaining to Max how if they have a boss then Noodles might one day be ordered to kill Max and that's unacceptable, that's a more powerful scene of friendship - offriendship - than anything inor. (Though I do love the scene inwhen Sharon Stone is trying to convince Joe Pesci to kill De Niro and he snaps, "I know the fucking guy 35 years, I'm gonna fucking whack him for?!") Their childhood as small time hoods rising the ranks, showing their cleverness and entrepreneurial spirit, it's better than the super cheesy kid shit in. Noodles' fucked up relationship with Deborah is so much more devastating than Pacino's at times grating conflicts with Keaton inand more believable and therefore heartbreaking than Ray Liotta's and Lorraine Bracco's relationship inor De Niro's and Stone's relationship in. And the sense of betrayal at the end but also the futility of grudges at such an old age, played stupendously by De Niro as an old man with bad eyesight, it makes the Fredo kiss seem silly. Again, I'm not shitting on these other great films, I'm just trying to emphasizeamazing I thinkis by stating how by comparison it's light years beyond the competition in virtually every respect.That's kind of what I'm getting at: I don'tmore Pesci. I wouldn't be mad at more Pesci, but that cameo is perfect: It establishes him as a potential boss, it motivates the robbery storyline, and then when we see him again briefly at the hospital we understand the implications of his presence. But I don't need a whole GTA-esque series of "missions" with Pesci and his outfit. Leone's 229-minute edit is the Goldilocks version: Not too long and bloated and with too many distracting storylines and not too short without enough stakes, character development, and thematic tie-ins/payoffs. It's just right, a sweeping crime epic that's also a beautiful and intimate story of friendship, love, loyalty, and betrayal.I don't remember us disagreeing too strongly on anything except. But he knows I'm right on that one