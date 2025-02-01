  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Once Cracked, Izzy's Chin Is Gone

a bit unfair in this case, i mean that was right on the chin, right on the button. no version of izzy would have shaken that shot off.
 
bean88 said:
I think he would have survived that 5 years ago had he been there to get hit at all
two different things. he was hanging around in the pocket there for sure, but that shot would have finished most guys, that was as clean as they come and imavov has real power.
 
DaysOfThunder said:
Izzy is just in along line of fighters that once damaged has never been the same. The ability to take hard shot is gone.
Agree - he seemed to be more in flight response as it wasn't a clean KO. No attempt to roll to his back to defend.
 
VAfan said:
a bit unfair in this case, i mean that was right on the chin, right on the button. no version of izzy would have shaken that shot off.
I don't think he would get hit by that shot in his prime, this is the same guy who went to the 5th round with Pereira and was exchanging competitively in the pocket with him, izzy reaction time has dulled
 
He could have taken a little time after the poke. He restarted immediately.
 
That was almost a flash KO like Strickland vs Potan. He was not shook up at all afterwards.
 
Sorry to say, but I'm afraid Izzy has dropped to gatekeeper status. It was a great run though!
 
DaysOfThunder said:
Izzy is just in along line of fighters that once damaged has never been the same. The ability to take hard shot is gone.
Lol no...

He knocked Alex out after getting "cracked"

Izzy is many things but this he is not.

He's fine... just made a mistake today/tonight
 
More like his defense against striking is cracked or counter striking technique is cracked over his chin.
 
DaysOfThunder said:
Izzy is just in along line of fighters that once damaged has never been the same. The ability to take hard shot is gone.
Except that he was FLATLINED in Glory, by Alex.

They put O2 on the man.

I have zero love for the guy. But I just don’t think you can make such a statement as being fact.
 
JustOnce said:
I think his reflex might not be there any more. His chin, it's hard to say. It was a good shot.

But I think prime Izzy might have been able to roll with it a better. He saw the punch coming but couldn't react.
Agree. He can see him clearly brace for impact with his eyes closed in slo mo. He knew the counter was coming but couldn’t react with movement to roll with it or avoid it completely.
 
Father time's another victim...

Izzy had a hell of a career though. He can go out with his head high.
OmegaRugal said:
Agree. He can see him clearly brace for impact with his eyes closed in slo mo. He knew the counter was coming but couldn't react with movement to roll with it or avoid it completely.
bro culd still come back swear down mandem nuh watch enough slaps 👋🏿💥secret techniques evrywhere MMA mandem nuh know aboot


El Perro got cracked hard af 1st rd title scrap

giphy.gif


Trick is affi yuh get slept haffi dig down deep meet dat dog in yuh tame 'em den yuh unlock ability fi cancel di animation

giphy.gif


Him nevuh been dropped affi dat even went 5rds wid di yute who cracked 'em


#Izzy just haffi train wid El Perro fi unlock di KO cancel technique him alrdy have di prerequisites him timing prolly off
 
His reflexes and chin are definitely shot but how much I couldn't tell you. I think a younger Izzy would have been able to evade and run from danger better. This version somehow gets trapped against the octagon fence
 
The chin isn’t the problem. It’s his defensive awareness. Hes not seeing attacks the way he used to and he’s getting nailed with them blindsided which is exactly what knocks people the fuck out. Trust me, nobody is trying to get broadsided on the chin by an Imavov overhand right. It’s simply not fucking healthy at all. There’s nothing wrong with getting knocked down by that punch, but there is something wrong with not seeing it at all in the first place. Old Izzy would’ve let that breeze by and lanced him with a counter.

Izzy needs to take some time off and really work on figuring out why he has stopped seeing attacks that he used to.
 
Thepaintbucket said:
His reflexes and chin are definitely shot but how much I couldn't tell you. I think a younger Izzy would have been able to evade and run from danger better. This version somehow gets trapped against the octagon fence
Totally agree, very true... its true that his reflexes don't seem the same, he used to have lightning fast reactions and he could get out of the way of shots, but last few years he can't get out of the way like he used to and takes the shots flush. All part of a very long career with so much fight mileage and his age, remember he might be 35 but he has had hundreds of pro fights, so much flight mileage, it all adds up.

Its more he isn't as agile anymore and can't get out of the way, rather than chin finished, because I reckon the shots he has taken flush in the last 5 fights wouldn't have happened in the past, guys were throwing bombs at him but he was so fast and agile and it was hard to land on him.,
 
