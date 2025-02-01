Once Cracked, Izzy's Chin Is Gone

DaysOfThunder
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 27, 2005
- Messages
- 2,302
- Reaction score
- 1,030
Izzy is just in along line of fighters that once damaged has never been the same. The ability to take hard shot is gone.
a bit unfair in this case, i mean that was right on the chin, right on the button. no version of izzy would have shaken that shot off.
two different things. he was hanging around in the pocket there for sure, but that shot would have finished most guys, that was as clean as they come and imavov has real power.I think he would have survived that 5 years ago had he been there to get hit at all
Agree - he seemed to be more in flight response as it wasn't a clean KO. No attempt to roll to his back to defend.Izzy is just in along line of fighters that once damaged has never been the same. The ability to take hard shot is gone.
I don't think he would get hit by that shot in his prime, this is the same guy who went to the 5th round with Pereira and was exchanging competitively in the pocket with him, izzy reaction time has dulleda bit unfair in this case, i mean that was right on the chin, right on the button. no version of izzy would have shaken that shot off.
Izzy is just in along line of fighters that once damaged has never been the same. The ability to take hard shot is gone.
Izzy is just in along line of fighters that once damaged has never been the same. The ability to take hard shot is gone.
Except that he was FLATLINED in Glory, by Alex.Izzy is just in along line of fighters that once damaged has never been the same. The ability to take hard shot is gone.
Agree. He can see him clearly brace for impact with his eyes closed in slo mo. He knew the counter was coming but couldn’t react with movement to roll with it or avoid it completely.I think his reflex might not be there any more. His chin, it's hard to say. It was a good shot.
But I think prime Izzy might have been able to roll with it a better. He saw the punch coming but couldn't react.
Agree. He can see him clearly brace for impact with his eyes closed in slo mo. He knew the counter was coming but couldn’t react with movement to roll with it or avoid it completely.
Totally agree, very true... its true that his reflexes don't seem the same, he used to have lightning fast reactions and he could get out of the way of shots, but last few years he can't get out of the way like he used to and takes the shots flush. All part of a very long career with so much fight mileage and his age, remember he might be 35 but he has had hundreds of pro fights, so much flight mileage, it all adds up.His reflexes and chin are definitely shot but how much I couldn't tell you. I think a younger Izzy would have been able to evade and run from danger better. This version somehow gets trapped against the octagon fence