Once Cracked, Izzy's Chin Is Gone

The chin isn’t the problem. It’s his defensive awareness. Hes not seeing attacks the way he used to and he’s getting nailed with them blindsided which is exactly what knocks people the fuck out. Trust me, nobody is trying to get broadsided on the chin by an Imavov overhand right. It’s simply not fucking healthy at all. There’s nothing wrong with getting knocked down by that punch, but there is something wrong with not seeing it at all in the first place. Old Izzy would’ve let that breeze by and lanced him with a counter.



Izzy needs to take some time off and really work on figuring out why he has stopped seeing attacks that he used to.