Once Cracked, Izzy's Chin Is Gone

Thepaintbucket said: His reflexes and chin are definitely shot but how much I couldn't tell you. I think a younger Izzy would have been able to evade and run from danger better. This version somehow gets trapped against the octagon fence Click to expand...

Totally agree, very true... its true that his reflexes don't seem the same, he used to have lightning fast reactions and he could get out of the way of shots, but last few years he can't get out of the way like he used to and takes the shots flush. All part of a very long career with so much fight mileage and his age, remember he might be 35 but he has had hundreds of pro fights, so much flight mileage, it all adds up.Its more he isn't as agile anymore and can't get out of the way, rather than chin finished, because I reckon the shots he has taken flush in the last 5 fights wouldn't have happened in the past, guys were throwing bombs at him but he was so fast and agile and it was hard to land on him.,