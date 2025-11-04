On this night 8 years ago one of the greatest UFC events of all time happened UFC 217

Cowboy Kurt Angle

UFC217.jpg


3 title fights 3 title changes

GSP would return for the first time since 2013 winning the Middleweight Championship this would also be GSPs last ever time in the octagon
p05rmwvc.jpg


T.J. Dillashaw would put an end to the Cody Garbrandt show and KO Cody

82070762007-91-282473.jpeg



Joanna Jędrzejczyks title run would come to an end by Thug Rose in round 1


Joanna-J%C4%99drzejczyk-Rose-Namajunas.jpg



Other things that happened

Wonderboy would school Jorge Masvidal and easily cruise to a unanimous decision


dropped.gif



Paulo Costa would put and end to Johnny Hendricks career



usa_today_10392329.jpg
 
Last edited:
Some interesting trivia

This was the first card in the UFC ever to have 3 championship matches and it still the only event where 3 titles changed

GSP would make his return for the first time since the Hendricks fight, this would be Hendricks last match

Both TJ and Rose would win the rematches against the former champs, and TJ would later get busted for EPO because of a positive urine sample Cody would also accuse TJ of EPO
 
Still in my top 5 all time!

I remember the night pretty vividly still. Wonderboy/Masvidal was one of only 2 decisions for the night. Great fights top to bottom as it should and still could be today.

Fuck corporate MMA.
 
