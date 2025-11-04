On this night 8 years ago one of the greatest UFC events of all time happened UFC 217

Cowboy Kurt Angle
3 title fights 3 title changes
GSP would return for the first time since 2013 winning the Middleweight Championship this would also be GSPs last ever time in the octagon
T.J. Dillashaw would put an end to the Cody Garbrandt show and KO Cody
Joanna Jędrzejczyks title run would come to an end by Thug Rose in round 1
Other things that happened
Wonderboy would school Jorge Masvidal and easily cruise to a unanimous decision
Paulo Costa would put and end to Johnny Hendricks career
