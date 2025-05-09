On this night, 15 years ago, Shogun Rua became UFC LHW champion

Back when fights felt significant. I remember playing the UFC Undisputed demo on xbox and you could pick between Chuck or Shogun. All of these champions felt like champions. One after the next. Rampage, Griffin, Evans, Machida, Rua, all felt super special.
 
Was happy, Shogun won the first fight and this was a justified rematch. Machida lost his aura in their first fight. I met Machida, well walked right past him and did not bug him when his kid almost ran into me, we laughed and he told his kid to not run into people. Bless.
 
Violently and abruptly bringing an end to the Machida era. Still remember it like it was yesterday.

So amazing. I still remember hearing Joe on the radio during commercials, "IT'S THE MACHIDA ERA," and then this lol.

Also I laugh everytime I see your AV, Mel "Three Stooges" Gibson.
 
I'll make the embarrassing admission that this fight bothered me a little because I had bitten on the Machida era to some degree. Not because Rogan called it that, but because I overestimated his abilities.
 
I'll make the embarrassing admission that this fight bothered me a little because I had bitten on the Machida era to some degree. Not because Rogan called it that, but because I overestimated his abilities.
No shame in it. Machida was on a tear and had only in the fight before blessed us with the shad face.
i loved the dragon and the rise, the journey, it was an actual street fighter moment. the complete blindside in strategy, movement, bringing Ka-ra-TE to the modern era, at that time. it was art to see unfold in such a violent setting, the war of the octagon. i will always respect the dragon and what he did at that time. truly fucking cool to see.

however, the remnant champion of a fallen society had to come, had to fuck shit up, and had to let his aura be known. and that champion, was shogun rua. he was 100% robbed in the first fight, he out striked the dragon, performed expertly against the backdrop of the corrupt judges. this rematch, this solidifying victory was so good that 'till this day,, i still sleep good at night thinking about it. the world, for a brief glimmer, experienced what it was like to get your ass handed to you, again, by the superior experiement at that time. it was a satisfying victory, sweet, but ultimately, short. the UFC robbed him of any sort of capitalizing success, as was customary at the time, to screw over PRIDE fighters. we all know what happens next. at least shogun got to avenge that crooked loss. WAR SHOGUN forever.
 
