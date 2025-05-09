On this night, 15 years ago, Shogun Rua became UFC LHW champion

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Violently and abruptly bringing an end to the Machida era. Still remember it like it was yesterday.
It's still numbah one bullshit.
Leg kicks don't count.
No shame in it. Machida was on a tear and had only in the fight before blessed us with the shad face.I'll make the embarrassing admission that this fight bothered me a little because I had bitten on the Machida era to some degree. Not because Rogan called it that, but because I overestimated his abilities.