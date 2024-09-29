Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,923
- Reaction score
- 45,313
Continuation to these threads.
Please vote, thank you.
Movies - What's the 3 best acting performances by Marlon Brando?
I believe these are his 3 best performances. A Streetcar Named Desire Julius Caesar The Godfather
forums.sherdog.com
Movies - A Streetcar Named Desire, On the Waterfront, Apocalypse Now or The Godfather - Which is the best Marlon Brando acting performance? (The Finals)
Continuation to this old thread. Never got to finish it. lol https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/whats-the-3-best-acting-performances-by-marlon-brando.4208352/
forums.sherdog.com
Please vote, thank you.