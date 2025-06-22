News On the Day of His Retirement Jon Jones Charged with Fleeing the Scene of an Accident in Albuquerque, NM.

Substance Abuse

Substance Abuse

Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 11, 2008
Messages
168,531
Reaction score
235,164


www.abqjournal.com

UFC champ Jon Jones retires, hit with another criminal charge in Albuquerque

Jon Jones, the oft-embattled Albuquerque resident considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, shocked the combat sports world Saturday when UFC President Dana White
www.abqjournal.com www.abqjournal.com

The criminal complaint stated an Albuquerque Police Officer was investigating a traffic crash near San Mateo and Lomas when she came across a woman in the front passenger seat of one of the cars "exhibiting signs of significant intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down."
Click to expand...

The woman later told police she drank alcohol and consumed mushrooms at Jones' house and recalled needing to change her clothes at his house and "her next recollection was being at the scene of a traffic accident." She said the last person she remembered driving her car was Jones, the court record indicated.
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
"The criminal complaint stated an Albuquerque Police Officer was investigating a traffic crash near San Mateo and Lomas when she came across a woman in the front passenger seat of one of the cars "exhibiting signs of significant intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down."
Fake news, I have it on good authority that Jones is gay.
 
jon-jones-criminal.gif
 
Same day Jones ducks Tom he also ducks police officers and responsibility by hit and running AGAIN.
Jones fans in absolute shambles.
<31><28><mma1>
 
Biggest duck in MMA history, let alone in the UFC

disgrace to his family and his late mom must be rolling around in her grave
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arkain2K
International Jeju Air Flight 7C2216: 179 perished in Korea after passenger jet belly-landed, skid into steel-reinforced concrete berm at the end of the runway.
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Arkain2K
Arkain2K

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,257
Messages
57,460,153
Members
175,716
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top