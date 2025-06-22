Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
UFC champ Jon Jones retires, hit with another criminal charge in Albuquerque
Jon Jones, the oft-embattled Albuquerque resident considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, shocked the combat sports world Saturday when UFC President Dana White
The criminal complaint stated an Albuquerque Police Officer was investigating a traffic crash near San Mateo and Lomas when she came across a woman in the front passenger seat of one of the cars "exhibiting signs of significant intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down."
The woman later told police she drank alcohol and consumed mushrooms at Jones' house and recalled needing to change her clothes at his house and "her next recollection was being at the scene of a traffic accident." She said the last person she remembered driving her car was Jones, the court record indicated.
