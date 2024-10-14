Elections On Columbus Day Kamala Harris Said European explorers ushered in a wave of devastation, violence, stealing land, and widespread disease

On Columbus Day Kamala Harris declared that Euporean explorers brought in devastation, and violence, stole land and brought widespread disease

This was such a ridiculous statement from a clown presidential candidate.
Let alone the part of violence comment that Harris stated.





 
