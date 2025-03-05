  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Opinion On Behalf Of Canadians...

I would like to say wow US of A. Just wow. Much of our nation was so happy that Trudope was leaving. We were overjoyed at that thought of him sailing off into the unknown, perhaps never to be heard from again. Now...your president decides to present us all with these crazy tarrifs and my nation has united. People calling for Justines head are now cheering him on. I blame trump and his stooge Vance for this flip flop.

Selfish reasons.

Im supposed to be hating on Justin and now I find myself looking at him as the reasonable one. Jesus!!

Then I look at how Trump and Vance handled Zelensky and im even more mortified. Why is he going full on heel? Cause John Cena did it? Wtf Trump!!

Not only have you turned yourself into the ultimate bad guy. You turned our bad guy into a fcking saint.

How dare you!!!

But its ok. Even some of your staunch supporters will turn on you once they start going broke. Candians will hate you. Americans will hate you. The cartels will hate you. Most nations with a soul will hate you. Even ones without one will hate you.

You and your trolls, in a short amount of time have made a mockery of the nation and literally have swarms of people all over the world despising your every move.

Even peace loving Candians.

Good Job.

CYxRMR.gif
 
Nah, Trudeau is still a cunt. Pull your head out of your ass. It’s clowns like you that will keep the Libs in power
 
Ezekiel 25:17 said:
I still despise the dude but hes like stalin to trumps hitler at this point.
Click to expand...

You don't recognize more freedom when you see it. What do you think happens to citizens' freedoms when the government is reduced? Regulations are removed? Hitler? That's not how Adolf worked. 🤡

Canada has been hitting Americans with tariffs for a very long time abusing our farmers, auto makers, manufacturers, and steel and metal industry. The amount of penalty we've seen ranges from 25% Steel to 298% on dairy. So a 25% tariff is being kind. I'd like the tariffs on Canada and Mexico to be mirror in nature. We can all drop them or raise them... we're just mimicking your country.

Oh.. and Trudeau is a cunt.
 
Trudeau can go fuck himself, I look forward to voting his ass out.
 
I'd lmao if Trump caused Canada to double down on keeping Trudeau once again.
 
We deserve everything we get if we are that dumb…..I fully expect the Liberals to win the next election, eastern Canada is that fucking retarded
 
Hey, if Canadians are weak enough to get suckered back into supporting Trudeau because they’re mad at Trump..then that’s their problem.

Besides, their supposed “right wing” guy was talking like a bitch earlier anyway
 
