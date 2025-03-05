I would like to say wow US of A. Just wow. Much of our nation was so happy that Trudope was leaving. We were overjoyed at that thought of him sailing off into the unknown, perhaps never to be heard from again. Now...your president decides to present us all with these crazy tarrifs and my nation has united. People calling for Justines head are now cheering him on. I blame trump and his stooge Vance for this flip flop.Selfish reasons.Im supposed to be hating on Justin and now I find myself looking at him as the reasonable one. Jesus!!Then I look at how Trump and Vance handled Zelensky and im even more mortified. Why is he going full on heel? Cause John Cena did it? Wtf Trump!!Not only have you turned yourself into the ultimate bad guy. You turned our bad guy into a fcking saint.How dare you!!!But its ok. Even some of your staunch supporters will turn on you once they start going broke. Candians will hate you. Americans will hate you. The cartels will hate you. Most nations with a soul will hate you. Even ones without one will hate you.You and your trolls, in a short amount of time have made a mockery of the nation and literally have swarms of people all over the world despising your every move.Even peace loving Candians.Good Job.