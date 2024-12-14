Omg did Unc Chael walk out Colby?!!

What is this?!! How the hell on earth did Colby get Uncle Chael to freakin walk him out for the weigh in?!!

This is nuts, and man I don’t have to spend $50 on this? This is wild.

Yes I’ve been drinking, yes I just tuned into YouTube to watch this… but regardless I am freakin hyped lfggg!!!
 
He’s cornering him man. Helped him get ready for the fight.
 
Oregon Posse. From the mean streets of West Linn and Springfield.
 
Now they’re both with hottie Meghan Olivi!

This is wild. Colby really respectful and humble RN.. I like this.. I am getting Roman Reign and the Wiseman vibes
 
What is this?!! How the hell on earth did Colby get Uncle Chael to freakin walk him out for the weigh in?!!

This is nuts, and man I don't have to spend $50 on this? This is wild.

Yes I've been drinking, yes I just tuned into YouTube to watch this… but regardless I am freakin hyped lfggg!
What's so nuts about it?
 
