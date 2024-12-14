Omg did Unc Chael walk out Colby?!!

TheAlliance
What is this?!! How the hell on earth did Colby get Uncle Chael to freakin walk him out for the weigh in?!!
This is nuts, and man I don’t have to spend $50 on this? This is wild.
Yes I’ve been drinking, yes I just tuned into YouTube to watch this… but regardless I am freakin hyped lfggg!!!
