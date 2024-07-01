  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Elections Omelette du fromage: French far right eyes power as rivals wrangle over scope of anti-Le Pen front

The first round of France’s legislative elections has confirmed that Marine Le Pen’s far right is now the dominant force in French politics, putting her anti-immigrant National Rally within reach of power. Whether the rest of the political spectrum still has the ability – and the will – to hold it back will determine the outcome of July 7 runoffs.

By:Benjamin DODMAN

After a lightening campaign marred by a rise in hate speech, French voters on Sunday put the National Rally (RN) in a commanding position in the first round of snap elections, placing the party founded by supporters of Nazi-allied Vichy France at the gates of power.

Le Pen’s party and its partners on the right took a third of the first-round vote, five points clear of a fledgling coalition of the left known as the New Popular Front – and a staggering 12 points ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling alliance.

The nationalist, anti-immigrant party topped the race in 296 out of France’s 577 constituencies, winning 39 of them outright with over 50% of the vote. Whether it can clear the last hurdle in a second round next Sunday will hinge on a record number of three-way races pitting, in most cases, RN candidates against rivals from the left and Macron’s centre-right camp.
6413828795_63181b950c_b.jpg

Le Pen has urged voters to push her party over the line and hand it an “absolute majority” of seats in the National Assembly. In such a scenario, Macron would be expected to name the party’s 28-year-old poster boy Jordan Bardella as prime minister in an awkward power-sharing system, known as “cohabitation”, that would weaken him both at home and on the world stage.

That prospect has triggered frantic horse-trading as parties work to make alliances in some constituencies or pull out of others, hoping to stop the Le Pen juggernaut in its tracks.

France’s two-round elections have traditionally barred the far right from power, with voters from left and right typically banding together in a “Republican Front” to defeat the Le Pen camp – a practice known as building a barrage (dam) against the far right.

Once watertight, the dam has been steadily eroded, even as the far-right wave has grown stronger at each new election.

Macron’s baffling gamble​


f64d25f2701ddaff8b0b7fe1936d8803.jpg

Sunday’s snap vote followed Macron’s abrupt decision to dissolve the National Assembly after his party’s drubbing at the hands of the far right in European elections on June 9.

Designed to bolster his minority government, the president’s gamble has instead resulted in France’s biggest political own goal since his predecessor Jacques Chirac was forced to share power with the left after a similar snap election backfired in 1997, two years into his presidency.

Even Le Pen has marvelled at the gift from the Élysée Palace, stating, in the wake of the dissolution: “When your opponent is riding a wave of support, the last thing you do is encourage that wave.”

She likened the momentum from her party’s victory in European elections to that enjoyed by a newly elected president, when voters typically hand the incoming head of state a parliamentary majority to govern.

“Le Pen’s analysis of the situation appears to be more accurate and reliable than that of Macron and his advisers,” said Erwan Lecoeur, a political analyst at the GRESEC research centre and the Université Grenoble Alpes. He added: “Absolutely everyone, starting with Le Pen, was simply baffled by the absurdity of Macron’s decision.”
e8b7d1e94b6e768df30c02bfd8860be7.jpg

Stéphane Fournier, a researcher at polling institute Cluster 17, said Sunday’s high turnout – at 66.7%, the highest since Chirac’s 1997 gambit – was evidence of the election’s exceptionally high stakes.

“French voters understood very well that what it is at stake here is the prospect of a government in the hands of the far right,” he said. “Clearly, a third of voters want that prospect to become reality.”

Before this election, Le Pen's party had never seen one of its candidates secure an outright victory in round one. On Sunday, she was among 39 party members who pulled off that feat.

One of those victories came at the expense of Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel, a former presidential candidate and a prominent name in French politics, who was knocked out in a northern constituency held by the left since 1958.

Left pulls out, ruling camp dithers​

Roussel’s allies in the NFP – including Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the hard-left La France insoumise (LFI) – have been quick to declare they will withdraw all candidates who came third in their respective constituencies, in order not to split the anti-Le Pen vote.

The left has notably pulled out of the Normandy constituency where former prime minister Elisabeth Borne was beaten into second by her far-right challenger. By Monday afternoon, a further 120 candidates for the New Popular Front had followed suit, ahead of a July 2 deadline to drop out of their races.
c29c40a6219368b791b641575bce998b--lego-city-town-hall.jpg

The move puts pressure on Macron's camp to return the favour – and do for left-wing candidates what left-wing voters have repeatedly done for the president, pushing him over the line in his two presidential runoffs against Le Pen.

The president’s allies, however, have been much less forthcoming in their endorsement of left-wingers with a better chance of defeating the far right.

Prime Minister Attal, who looks certain to lose his job, said the ruling Renaissance party would withdraw its third-placed candidates in constituencies where RN’s remaining opponent “shares our Republican values” – suggesting LFI candidates would be left out of the equation.

Yaël Braun-Pivet, the speaker of the National Assembly, said decisions should be made on a “case-by-case basis” regarding LFI candidates, while Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire ruled out backing Mélenchon’s party, which he described as a “threat to the nation, much as RN is a threat to the Republic”.

His comments drew anger and dismay from the left. Greens leader Marine Tondelier slammed the “cowardly behaviour of privileged people” who have little to fear from a government run by Le Pen’s anti-immigrant party, which has questioned the right to citizenship for people born in France and promised to curtail the rights of French citizens with dual nationality.

The ruling camp’s ambiguous language has encouraged several of its candidates to stay in the race, at the risk of favouring the far right. They include Dominique Faure, the junior minister for local government, who declined to withdraw from her race in the Toulouse region, despite arriving third behind a moderate left-winger and the far right.

Others like Sabrina Agresti-Roubache, the junior minister for citizenship, have chosen not to split the anti-Le Pen vote.

“Of course I am pulling out, just like the left did for me two years ago,” Agresti-Roubache wrote on X after pulling out of her contest in Marseille. “Defeats happen, but one never recovers from dishonour.”

Cracks in the dam​

The race in Agresti-Roubache's constituency highlights the extraordinary progress made by Le Pen’s party since the last legislative elections. Its local candidate Monique Grisetti took 27% of the first-round vote in 2022, before a narrow defeat in the runoff. This time she enters the second round as a strong favourite, riding a wave of support that saw her pick up 45% of the vote on June 30.
maxresdefault.jpg

Such waves may be too high for the old anti-Le Pen barrage to hold.

“There is now a sizeable share of the mainstream right that would consider voting for the National Rally – or at least no longer sees it as a threat,” said Fournier. “That is especially the case when the other candidate is from the left, which many conservatives are more scared of.”

While left-wing and centrist voters have repeatedly joined the “Republican Front” to shut out Le Pen, the conservative camp is largely untested, added Lecoeur.

“Mainstream conservatives have never had to vote for the left to keep the far right at bay,” he said. “How they will vote is anyone’s guess.”

screw-it-more-lego-comrades-v0-qmkq2exw5h2a1.jpg

Lecoeur said the “mixed messaging” coming from Macron’s camp may also prevent many centrist voters from backing the left in runoffs with RN. Had the New Popular Front won the first round, many in the president’s entourage would no doubt be calling today for an anti-Mélenchon front to bar the left from power.

“Macron chose to frame the election as a choice between his moderate camp and ‘extremists’ to his left and right. It was his idea to put the far right and the so-called ‘far left’ on an equal footing,” he added. “If party leaders now call for a ‘Republican Front’ in support of left-wing candidates, many of their voters will be baffled and confused.”

Even left-wing voters – traditionally those most determined to block the far right – may have been asked once too often to “hold their noses” and back a “lesser evil” in the second round.

Last year’s bitter battle over pension reform, which saw Macron use special powers to bypass parliament amid fierce opposition across the country, undermined his democratic credentials in the eyes of many voters, while a controversial immigration law passed with support from Le Pen's lawmakers further alienated many on the left.

Seen as a gift to the far right, his latest gamble proved to be the final straw for many voters who had reluctantly backed him to keep Le Pen out of power.

An Odoxa survey published ahead of Sunday’s first round pointed to a growing reluctance to back Macron’s candidates among left-wing voters.

“About half said they would back the centrist camp, 10% would switch to RN and the remaining 40% planned to abstain,” Odoxa’s director Céline Bracq told AFP. “And these are the voters most motivated to defeat the far right.”

https://www.france24.com/en/france/...ivals-wrangle-over-scope-of-anti-le-pen-front
 

France's far-right makes gains in southeast, fails to make a breakthrough in Paris​

The far-right National Rally (RN) party of Marine Le Pen won a resounding victory in the first round of the polls Sunday, with 33.15 percent of the votes cast for members of the National Assembly. The anti-immigration party made large gains in the southeastern Provence Alpes Cote d’Azur region but failed to make a breakthrough in Paris.
98b7206178935247a506aa403eed8333.jpg

- The left claims they dont know the diference btw female and males. But even thought none of them married a man by acident. This is a woman!

The far-right National Rally (RN) made historic gains in the first round of France's two-stage parliamentary election this weekend.

The party of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella topped the poll with 33.15 percent of the votes cast for members of the National Assembly, according to preliminary results published by the interior ministry.

The leftwing New Popular Front alliance was in second place with 28.14 percent, ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's centrists on 20.76 percent.

The RN is hoping to win an outright majority in the second and final round of voting to be held on July 7 in the 501 out of 577 constituencies where no candidate won outright on Sunday.

Here are some key figures on the RN's vote:

39 MPs already elected​

Thirty-nine National Rally candidates have already been elected to parliament after winning over 50 percent of first-round votes -- a tour de force by a movement that never before managed to win a parliamentary seat in the first round of voting of a two-stage election before.

They include the party's longtime leader Marine Le Pen and party vice-president Sebastien Chenu.

Best scores in northern rust belt​

The RN increased its share of the vote in each of France's 577 constituencies bar one -- the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia, where it won just 4.6 percent of the vote.

The anti-immigration party performed strongest in the northern Hauts-de-France region, a depressed former industrial region that used to vote Communist or Socialist but has swung massively to the far-right over the past decade.
french-women-1.jpg

- Monsieur @LeonardoBjj. You aren't fooling nobodey with those constant pictures of women!

Seventeen RN candidates won seats at the first round in the region, an historic performance.

One of the big winners was longtime RN leader Le Pen, who pioneered its winning strategy of tacking to the left on the economy while continuing to take a hardline stance on immigration and crime.

She was re-elected with 58.04 percent of the seats in the former coal mining bastion of Pas-de-Calais.

Among the losers was Communist Party leader, Fabien Roussel, who lost his seat to an RN candidate in a constituency that had been held by the Communists for over 60 years.

Biggest gains in southeast​


0_httpscdnimagesdailystarcoukdynamic122photos346000900x7381008346

The area where the party most increased its share of the vote over 2022 was in the southeastern Provence Alpes Cote d'Azur region, which includes the cities of Marseille and Nice, as well as the resorts of Cannes and Saint-Tropez.

The region is an historic stronghold of the National Front, the forerunner of the RN, which was founded by Le Pen's ex-paratrooper father Jean-Marie in 1972 to harness nostalgia for France's colonial past.

An MP from the mainstream right-wing Republicans party, who backed a controversial pact with the RN that split ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy's party, won election in the city of Nice in a constituency where the RN grew its score by 24 points over 2022.

In Marseille, France's second-biggest city, the vote was split three ways in most constituencies between the RN, the left and the centre, with the RN leading in half.

But the city centre went to the hard-left France Unbowed with the party's coordinator, Manuel Bompard, winning by a landslide (67.49 percent).

Spurned by Parisians​

The French capital, a leftist bastion, has historically proved a tough nut for the far-right to crack and Sunday's results showed it still failing to make a breakthrough.

The party's worst scores were in Paris, where all its candidates were eliminated in the first round.

0_httpscdnimagesdailystarcoukdynamic122photos345000900x7381008345


Nine of the 18 seats up for grabs in Paris were won by the leftwing New Popular Front in the first round and Macron's centrists were leading in five others.

yki3oand0f051.jpg

French conservative dad - So guys. I just told muy leftist son @Rod1 . Hear son. Comunism is like a old-man dick. It's never works. Sometimes it gives signals of life, but always fails!

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20240701-france-s-far-right-vote-in-figures
 
Wasn't Le Pen a Putinist cocksucker?
 
  • Like
Reactions: Cid
Why are the people in capitals/big cities around the world almost always voting for the batshit crazy options?
 
Most of Europe will have right wing governments in the next few years besides the ones who already have recently.

Who would have thought bringing in millions of economic migrants and turning once great cities into shitholes could cause this?
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Yeah I need to read up on this, all I'm reading is they're far right and affiliated with Nazis, good for a headline of course but not sure how true it is
Click to expand...
It would not have been far fetched 30 years ago (although the word Nazi gets thrown around very losely) but that party changed a lot over the last generation and is becoming much more mainstream. Honestly it is a shitty party overall for sure but implying that France will start concentration camps is ridiculous, just fear mongering from the progressive center who is losing its hegemony due to the catastrophic, immigration- related security situation.
 
