Omar let the whole Khabib team down and disappointed.

A loss? Unacceptable. Especially against a one dimensional Georgian-Clay Guida-esque boring cardio short king.


Omar needs to be kicked off the team. What the heck was that performance?

You could see the look of embarrassment on Khabib’s face.


Number one BS performance. 🤷‍♂️
 
I feel bad about what Khabib is gonna do to his computer

Say his name
clap-joe-hendry.gif
 
Umar was focused on everything but the fight.

He focused on the nickname being changed from “little eagle” to “ the eagle”

He focused on “what’s next” instead of the opponent in front of him

He focused on unnecessary drama

He got complacent and too cocky

He rightfully called that Merab was in good cardio condition, and had good takedown, but went on to underestimate him.

Why Umar chose to swing hard wild blows at 100% strength is beyond me.
 
Umar should change Fight Camps.

He wasn't prepared for Old Man Cardio -- Khabib let him down.
 
Starting a thread about a fighter and spelling their name wrong should be a yellow card. It's just so stupid and lazy.
I am pretty sure that if you look at their old fights both Umar and Usman were called Omar and Osman.
Btw, according to Russian media Makhachev is actually Makhachov (that’s his surname in Russian passport/papers) and he competed under right surname in combat sambo.
 
He looked good but I thought if he couldn't keep that pace the tide would turn and sure enough, that's what happened. He needs to learn from the loss like Islam did and go back to the drawing board. Still plenty of time to win the belt.
 
I am pretty sure that if you look at their old fights both Umar and Usman were called Omar and Osman.
Btw, according to Russian media Makhachev is actually Makhachov (that’s his surname in Russian passport/papers) and he competed under right surname in combat sambo.
Like how Fedor's name is actually Fyodor Yemelyanyenko
 
It is impossible for any Dagestani to lose to anything but a fluke or bad decision. The laws of physics and superiority of wrestling dictate this indisputable truth.
 
