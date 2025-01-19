Omar let the whole Khabib team down and disappointed.

Umar was focused on everything but the fight.



He focused on the nickname being changed from “little eagle” to “ the eagle”



He focused on “what’s next” instead of the opponent in front of him



He focused on unnecessary drama



He got complacent and too cocky



He rightfully called that Merab was in good cardio condition, and had good takedown, but went on to underestimate him.



Why Umar chose to swing hard wild blows at 100% strength is beyond me.