Omar let the whole Khabib team down and disappointed.

DiazSlap
A loss? Unacceptable. Especially against a one dimensional Georgian-Clay Guida-esque boring cardio short king.
Omar needs to be kicked off the team. What the heck was that performance?
You could see the look of embarrassment on Khabib’s face.
Number one BS performance.
